New Video Reveals McDonald's Secret Spinoff Restaurant Called "CosMc's" 

McDonald's has maintained a high level of secrecy about its new spinoff restaurant chain called "CosMc's." This small-format concept restaurant was first announced in July with very few details. However, fast-food-obsessed internet sleuths have revealed they found a CosMc's under construction in Illinois.

TikToker snackolator, who posts only about junk food, recently shared a video showcasing what seems to be the construction of one of the first CosMc's stores in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

"The kind of conventional thinking is that this is going to be something of a competitor to like Starbucks, where it's going to focus on the McCafe stuff and the coffee and the drinks as opposed to serving burgers and fries, which makes even more sense when you realize that this CosMc's is being built directly next to an existing McDonald's," snackolator said, who was quoted by Bussiness Insider.

Here's the video:

The name for the new brand comes from CosMc's, an intergalactic character in McDonald's advertisements in the 1980s and 90s.

In July, McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski told investors on a second-quarter earnings call that the new restaurant is a "small format concept with all the DNA of McDonald's, but with its own unique personality."

The move for a CosMc spinoff restaurant comes as the fast-food giant has had huge success in driving sales with the revival of another McDonald's mascot, Grimace.

McDonald's revival of advertisement characters from decades ago appears to be a great non-woke ad strategy. Remember, the company scrubbed "ESG" from its website months ago.