New York Aldi Cashiers Reject Regular Customer's $2 Bills, Claiming They're Fake

As the younger generations grow up, the norms we once thought were commonplace with money - like sound money backed by gold and silver and denominations like half dollars and $2 bills - are now ancient history.

Case in point, Richard Seeger of Wurtsboro, NY, who was shopping at an Aldi when the cashier refused to take his $2 bills, thinking they were fake, according to a new article from the NY Post.

“I was in Aldi’s this morning in Monticello… I wanted to pay with some $2 bills… the young guy refused to accept them and insisted they were counterfeit,” Steger wrote on a Facebook group called “Uncensored Sullivan County New York News and Politics.”

Two young cashiers immediately declared the bills counterfeit without even attempting to verify them. Steger urged one to check, only to be met with arrogant dismissal.

The cashier claimed the phrase "THIS NOTE IS LEGAL TENDER FOR ALL DEBTS, PUBLIC AND PRIVATE" indicated a fake, a clear misunderstanding of its meaning (debatable, we know).

He then handed the bills to a female coworker. The woman asked if the young man had checked the bills with a counterfeit marker.

Steger wrote: “He whispered ‘no, they’re fake.’ So, without even checking them, she rudely and arrogantly told me, ‘We’re not accepting them!’”

“Then she gave me the ‘ef you have a nice day smile to leave… if you know what I mean,” he continued. “Absolutely disgusting and unprofessional treatment to a regular customer!"

Aldi did not respond to The Post’s request for comment.The $2 bill, featuring Thomas Jefferson and Trumbull’s Declaration of Independence, has been in its current design since 1976. Once tied to gambling and fraud, 1.2 billion are in circulation today.