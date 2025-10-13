The Next Nuclear Story Stock: ASP Isotopes Shares Surge After Supply Contract For Silicon-28 And U.S. Radiopharmacy Acquisition

ASP Isotopes, a name we pointed out to our subscribers about one week ago, is up more than 13% this morning after it issued a business update that highlights how well-positioned it is across both technology and medical applications.

ASP announced its largest-ever supply contract for enriched silicon-28 and a strategic acquisition of a U.S.-based radiopharmacy — two moves that deepen its exposure to the fast-growing quantum computing and nuclear medicine markets.

LEU just hit $400.



For those looking for a cheap uranium enrichment alternative, we told subs 1 week ago to go long ASPI. It's starting to move. https://t.co/i1t7vf3bdl — zerohedge (@zerohedge) October 10, 2025

This morning the company said it “entered into a supply contract with a U.S.-based customer for enriched silicon-28, with deliveries expected during Q1 2026,” calling it “the Company’s largest silicon-28 contract to date.”

Enriched silicon-28 is a critical material for quantum computing and advanced semiconductor architectures. As the company explained, “By removing the nuclear spin noise present in natural silicon, enriched silicon-28 provides a pristine environment for qubits, dramatically improving coherence times and overall device performance.” This makes the material foundational for scalable, fault-tolerant quantum processors — the building blocks of the quantum computing revolution.

Chief Commercial Officer Viktor Petkov emphasized the growing demand: “This significant customer order for silicon-28 underscores how our Electronic Gases strategy is gaining real traction across multiple end markets. Enriched silicon is emerging as a cornerstone material not only for quantum computing but also for high-precision semiconductor and photonics applications. Our goal is to become the world’s most reliable supplier of enriched silane and other isotopically pure gases — a foundation for the technologies driving the next industrial revolution.”

In addition to its quantum-related progress, the company announced its first U.S. acquisition in nuclear medicine — the purchase of an independent radiopharmacy in Florida to complement and expand PET Labs, its South African radiopharmaceutical operation. The acquisition is “expected to be accretive to 2026 revenues, EBITDA and EPS,” and marks PET Labs’ first step beyond South Africa. The Florida facility currently offers SPECT services, with PET Labs planning to add PET services by 2027 to expand diagnostic capabilities and revenue.

ASP’s proprietary Aerodynamic Separation Process (ASP Technology) allows it to enrich both light and heavy isotopes, giving it reach across multiple critical trillion-dollar markets. The company is targeting demand “for isotopes such as Silicon-28, which will enable quantum computing, and Molybdenum-100, Molybdenum-98, Zinc-68, Ytterbium-176, and Nickel-64 for new, emerging healthcare applications, as well as Chlorine-37, Lithium-6, and Uranium-235 for green energy applications.”

As global supply chains for strategic materials tighten, ASP Isotopes’ position at the intersection of advanced computing, nuclear medicine, and clean energy could make it one of the most strategically valuable small-cap names in the sector.

ASPI remains one of our favorite names in the nuclear space — and a company we believe stands to benefit meaningfully from two of the most powerful macro themes ahead: the Trump administration’s stated interest in taking stakes in key U.S. commodity and energy suppliers, and the AI boom’s insatiable need for power, which we think will increasingly have to come from nuclear.