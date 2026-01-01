Nick Shirley Teases New "Crazier" Video: "It's Going To Be A Masterpiece"

Independent journalist Nick Shirley, fresh off his viral exposé documenting apparent widespread fraud in Minnesota's taxpayer-funded childcare programs - much of it linked to the state's Somali community - has teased a major follow-up investigation into additional abuses.

“We have a whole ‘nother video coming out about other fraud that’s taking place,” Shirley said in an interview with businessman and podcaster Patrick Bet-David. “It’s going to be a masterpiece because it is crazy.”

🚨 Nick Shirley Says His Next Video Will Be Even Crazier Than the First



“It's going to be even crazier because now the Somalis were after me. They were coming, and people were stopping in the middle of intersections … I had to get security for this video coming out.” pic.twitter.com/IgFAbVB6G7 — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) December 31, 2025

"It's going to be even crazier because now the Somalis were after me. They were coming, and people were stopping in the middle of intersections, hoping out of there cars,” the citizen journalist added. "I had to get security for this video coming out, literally trying to attack me.”

In a single day, Shirley and a private investigator visited Somali-linked businesses in the child daycare, adult and autism care, home healthcare, and non-emergency medical transportation sectors. The pair documented what they describe as $110 million in highly questionable payments, noting that many facilities appeared deserted or minimally operational during normal business hours.

Shirley's video prompted the Department of Health and Human Services to freeze all federal childcare funding to Minnesota - and then nationwide, pointing to mounting evidence of widespread fraud. Effective immediately, HHS payments to the state "will require a justification and a receipt or photo evidence before we send money to a state,” Deputy HHS Secretary Jim O'Neill announced Tuesday evening.

And now, Shirley is getting death threats:

This is not a joke, they actually want to kill me



In all seriousness please include me in your prayers 🙏🏼 https://t.co/L0RpeikVHd pic.twitter.com/DQEK2ZjXe8 — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) December 31, 2025

Minnesota receives hundreds of millions in federal dollars annually for its Child Care Assistance Program, which subsidizes daycare for some 23,000 children from low-income families. Federal contributions were projected at $218 million for 2026, supplemented by $155 million from the state.

In addition to HHS, Small Business Administration chief Kelly Loeffler said the agency is pausing annual funding to Minnesota while it investigates $430 million in suspected PPP fraud across the state.

“This Admin will not continue to hand out blank checks to fraudsters – and we will not rest until we clean up the criminal networks that have been stealing from American taxpayers,” Loeffler said.

Meanwhile, Gov. Tim Walz (D) has mounted a laughable defense against the growing allegations of fraud.

"The governor has been combatting fraud for years while the President has been letting fraudsters out of jail. Fraud is a serious issue. But this is a transparent attempt to politicize the issue to hurt Minnesotans and defund government programs that help people,” Walz's office said in a tepid statement.

A few hours ago, President Donald Trump appeared to reference the growing scandal, taking to Truth Social to slam Walz as a “crooked governor.”