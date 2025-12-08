NJ Governor Murphy Using Last Months In Office To Free 31 Convicted Killers...And Promises Even More

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is using his last months in office to release dozens of inmates convicted of homicide — and says many more are coming, according to NJ 101.5.

Since December 2024, Murphy has granted clemency to 283 offenders, including 31 people convicted of murder, felony murder, or aggravated manslaughter, according to NJ 101.5. Some had been serving life sentences or faced decades before being eligible for parole. All will now walk free with five years of supervision.

The governor fast-tracked the releases after creating a new Clemency Advisory Board. In November alone, he freed 23 convicted killers. Murphy has defended the move by highlighting a few cases involving women he says were victims of abuse and “received excessive sentences.”

NJ 101.5 reported that many of the other newly freed inmates were convicted of brutal crimes unrelated to domestic violence. For example:

Sammy Moore received life with 40 years before parole for murder, attempted murder and armed robbery.

Anthony Leahey was convicted of three murders in a fatal stabbing case.

Lamar Alford was sentenced to at least 63 years for shooting a drug dealer over money.

Jamal Muhammad helped plan multiple shootings and was convicted of felony murder.

All are now out early due to Murphy’s clemency.

Tieheen Fletcher, Convicted of murder and weapons offenses.

Advocacy groups tied to the governor’s decisions are applauding the releases. Several of the offenders were clients of the ACLU of New Jersey, whose executive director Amol Sinha called Murphy’s actions “historic” and praised “the power of compassion.” The relationship with advocacy groups has raised questions about who has access to the governor’s clemency pipeline — and who does not.

Families of victims and public-safety critics argue the state is freeing violent offenders without transparency, uniform standards, or a public safety review process. Murphy has not responded to broader concerns about risk to communities or why dozens of homicide offenders — not just a handful — were chosen.

Even so, the outgoing governor has made clear he’s not done. He says more pardons and sentence commutations will be issued before he leaves office on Jan. 20, 2026 — meaning additional convicted killers could soon walk free with no legislative oversight and little public input.