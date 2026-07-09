'Slow Hire, No Fire' Economy Continues As Jobless Claims Remain Near Record Lows

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits for the first time fell to to 215k last week (versus 217k exp), remaining near multi-decade lows...

California and Missouri saw the biggest increase in initial claims while New Jersey and Connecticut saw the largest decline...

Continuing jobless claims ticked higher (highest since March) but remains well off cycle highs from Q4...

Despite disappointing payrolls (though jobs are still being added, though at a slower pace)...

...jobless claims data suggests there is no labor market stress as the economy has morphed into 'slow hire, no fire' regime