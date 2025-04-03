"No Signs Of Slowing" Active Listings Continue To Surge Across DC Housing Market

The latest housing data for the Mid-Atlantic region—comprising Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia—shows a continued surge in active listings. The region remains particularly vulnerable to potential DOGE-driven cuts targeting the bloated federal bureaucracy.

"The number of active listings increased for the seventh consecutive week, rising 1.8% from last week. Supply growth shows no signs of slowing , with active listings now 28.9% higher compared to the same week in 2025. Compared to a year ago, inventory is significantly higher in all regions within the Bright MLS service area," MLS Bright, the leading Multiple Listing Service firm in the Mid-Atlantic area, wrote in a new weekly report.

Here's the weekly snapshot for the Bright MLS service area—with a focus on surging active listings.

More importantly, our focus shifts to the Washington, DC housing market, where active listings for the week ending March 30 have skyrocketed by 51.7% compared to the same week one year ago.

Visualizing the surge in DC active listings...

North Central Virginia.

Returning to DOGE-related cuts impacting the federal government, Goldman provided clients with a telling chart. ​

Federal Grants Have Largely Stagnated at a Below-Trend Level Since Inauguration Day

The broader macro risk for DC is that DOGE-related cuts may exert downward pressure on the region through increased job losses, sagging consumer sentiment, or a softening labor market.