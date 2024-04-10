No Taxes For 'Black Folk', Says US Rep. Jasmine Crockett

Via American Greatness,

U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (R-Texas) has suggested that black people in the United States pay no taxes, reported Dallas City Wire.

“Just this past week I saw, I don’t remember which celebrity, but it was actually a celebrity, and I was like, that’s not necessarily a bad idea, but I’d have to think through it a lot,” Crockett said in a video interview shared April 9 by X account End Wokeness.

“One of the things that they propose is black folk not have to pay taxes for a certain amount of time.” “Because then again, that puts money back in your pocket,” said Crockett.

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) suggests exempting blacks from taxes.



She then says maybe it's not the best idea because many blacks don't pay any taxes anyway… so maybe give free checks. pic.twitter.com/hPCNleGl1p — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 9, 2024

This is the very same Jasmine Crockett who, during a September 2023 hearing on the impeachment of Joe Biden said of the president and his son, Hunter Biden:

I will tell you what Joe Biden has been guilty of. He is unfortunately been guilty of loving his child unconditionally and that is the only evidence that they have brought forward. And honestly, I hope and pray that my parents love me half as much as he loves his child.

JUST IN: Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett ignores how the Biden family made millions by selling their name overseas and says the only crime Biden is guilty of is “loving his child unconditionally.”



We elect some of the dumbest people to Congress.



What Crockett didn’t mention was… pic.twitter.com/LkieA99m1J — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 28, 2023

Crockett, 42, has represented Texas’s 30th Congressional District since 2023. She previously served in the Texas House of Representatives from 2021 to 2023. She introduced 60 bills in her first year in the Texas House, none of which passed.

A native of St. Louis, Crockett attended Rhodes College and received her law degree from the University of Houston Law Center.

She previously owned her own law firm through which she handled pro bono cases for Black Lives Matters supporters arrested during the George Floyd rioters. She currently lives in Dallas.

The 30th Congressional District includes most of South Dallas County, including central Dallas and Dallas Love Field Airport. It also includes portions of Tarrant County.

[ZH: While the data is stale to say the least (from 2004), The Tax Foundation found that the racial or ethnic composition of the 44 million zero-tax filers will roughly mirror the demographics of American tax filers as a whole.

For example, white Americans are 83 percent of total taxpayers, and the percentage of zero-tax filers who are white is 79 percent. African Americans are roughly 13 percent of total taxpayers and 17 percent of zero-tax filers. Asian Americans comprise 3.6 percent of total taxpayers and 3.4 percent of zero-tax filers.

That said, the percentage of zero-tax filers within each ethnic or racial group does vary: 34 percent of Asian Americans tax filers will get back every dollar withheld, 35 percent of white American tax filers will owe nothing, and 48 percent of African Americans will file a tax return with no liability.]