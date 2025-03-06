Non-Binary Minnesota State Rep Slams Trump's Efforts To Protect Women's Sports As "Genocide"

Authored by Dave Huber via The College Fix,

A so-called “two-spirit” state representative in Minnesota referred to efforts to protect women’s sports from the participation of biological men as “state-sanctioned genocide.”

Rep. Liish Kozlowski, who uses “they/them” pronouns, made the remark during Monday’s debate on the state’s “Preserving Girls’ Sports Act” bill.

The legislation (HF 12) which failed to pass by a single vote and was opposed by all Democrats in the chamber, stated “only female students may participate in an elementary or secondary school level athletic team or sport that an educational institution has restricted to women and girls.”

“Female” was defined as “biologically determined by genetics and defined with respect to an individual’s reproductive system,” The Post Millennial reports.

Kozlowski (pictured) began “their” comments by noting “they” are but the “first of many-to-come non-binary representatives” and the “only two-spirit representative” in not only the state, but country.

After praising the person — also non-binary — who started the legislative session with a prayer, Kozlowski noted the irony of speaking in a building that was “not for us by us, but meant to intentionally exclude us.”

“They” also referred to the government as the “hit man.”

“As politicians and unelected billionaires from the White House to here in the Minnesota House, we’re seeing this doubling down on efforts in an agenda of division, of stoking fear, of stoking harm on our communities,” Kozlowski said.

The rep. then pointed across the (political) aisle to note how once people get to know a transgender or non-binary person they actually think they’re “pretty great” … and then went off on an “oppression” tangent:

But with over 241 attacks on trans and queer folks, and using the government and courts to bully and blame us for problems that were created by corporate greed on trans people, who make up one percent of the population, who are not the reason that we can’t afford eggs, or why our rent is too damn high. We’re facing an era of anti-trans violence that is born in the playbook of colonial violence used against two-spirits right here for over 500 years to reinforce the gender binary, and use colonial powers to do it. … [Y]ou have to understand why this is deeply connected to what we’re talking about tonight, because the first children that they came for were two-spirits and trans kids as a target.

Kozlowski also said (presumably Native) two-spirit and trans kids are held in “the highest regard to visionaries, leaders, name givers,” and that “we need these trans and two-spirit kids to become trans and two-spirit adults because they are the ones who lead us in our puberty ceremonies, in name-giving, who pass on our culture and our ways of being and knowing.”

“They” further claimed HF 12 was about “bullying” transgender and non-binary kids and “not about fairness in sport … it’s about erasing trans girls, non-binary, and two-spirit kids and people from public life.

“Make no mistake that this is just another version of state-sanctioned bullying … and genocide.”

Democratic Rep. Brion Curran, chairman of the Minnesota Queer Legislators Caucus, agreed with Kozlowski, saying Minnesota must “not be complacent with this hateful and dangerous anti-trans rhetoric” and that “all children deserve to play.”

Republican Peggy Scott, who sponsored HF 12, said “We cannot allow our girls to be vulnerable to losing their spot on the team, being on the podium, or to injury by a male teammate or male competitor. That is not safe and that is not fair to our girls.”