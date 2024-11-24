North Carolina's Hurricane Rebuilding Director Is "No Longer Employed" With The State

Laura Hogshead, who led North Carolina’s rebuilding efforts after hurricanes Matthew and Florence, is "no longer employed" with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety as director of recovery and resiliency for ReBuild NC, according to WRAL.

Chief communications officer Jody Donaldson announced Wednesday that Pryor Gibson, a lobbyist for Gov. Roy Cooper and former state representative, is now interim director of the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency.

WRAL reported that Hogshead is no longer listed on the state’s website.

Previously, her position was characterized on ReBuild NC's website saying: "Hogshead oversees the expenditure of hurricane recovery funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for areas hit by hurricanes Matthew and Florence."

"Hogshead also oversees the expenditure of U.S. Department of Treasury Coronavirus Relief Fund and Emergency Rental Assistance allocations through the state’s pandemic-related emergency rental assistance program," it continued.

Hogshead, long criticized for her leadership and the slow progress of ReBuild NC, faced tough questioning Monday from lawmakers during an Oversight Committee hearing. Gibson was also grilled over the office's budgetary issues.

ReBuild NC, established by Gov. Roy Cooper to aid low-income hurricane victims, managed nearly $800 million to rebuild homes after Hurricanes Matthew (2016) and Florence (2018) devastated the state.

Despite years of criticism, Hogshead resisted calls to resign, asserting she was the best person for the role, even as Cooper acknowledged the program’s slow pace and called for improvement. Republican lawmakers criticized Cooper for not removing her.

The program's financial challenges have grown, with a reported $175 million shortfall for housing projects increasing to over $220 million. These funds are allocated to the Homeowner Recovery Program, which assists residents in repairing or rebuilding homes.

State Sen. Danny Britt, R-Hoke, Robeson and Scotland counties commented: "Together in the House and Senate we have tried to hold [ReBuild NC’s] feet to the fire for their failures.”