Norwegian Cruise Cuts Outlook On Gulf Disruptions, Fuel Shock

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings shares fell in premarket trading in New York after the cruise ship operator lowered its full-year 2026 outlook, as disruptions in the Middle East, higher diesel costs, and softer travel demand in Europe weighed on first-quarter bookings.

"The Company is experiencing headwinds related to disruptions in the Middle East, including higher fuel expense and signs of softer demand as consumers reevaluate travel plans, particularly to Europe," Norwegian Cruise wrote in a press release.

It continued, "As previously noted, the Company entered 2026 behind its targeted booking curve, and these headwinds have hindered the Company's ability to accelerate bookings and close that gap," adding, "These external pressures come as the Company continues to enhance its revenue management system and improve execution, resulting in additional pressure on the business and a reduction in its full-year guidance."

Norwegian Cruise now expects adjusted EPS of $1.45 to $1.79, down from its prior forecast of $2.38 and well below the Bloomberg Consensus estimate. The downgraded outlook reflects, as management noted above, higher fuel prices, weaker European travel demand, and softer-than-expected bookings across all three of its brands.

Here's a snapshot of the full-year outlook (courtesy of Bloomberg):

Sees adjusted EPS $1.45 to $1.79, saw about $2.38, estimate $2.13

Sees adjusted Ebitda $2.48 billion to $2.64 billion, saw $2.95 billion, estimate $2.79 billion

Sees depreciation and amortization $1.09 billion, saw $1.09 billion, estimate $1.08 billion

Sees net yields -3% to -5%

Sees Constant currency net yields about -3% to -5%

Norwegian Cruise's second-quarter forecast also missed the Bloomberg Consensus, reinforcing all the concerns management noted above.

Here's a snapshot of the second-quarter outlook (courtesy of Bloomberg):

Sees adjusted EPS 38c, estimate 53c (Bloomberg Consensus)

Sees adjusted Ebitda about $632 million, estimate $700.6 million

Sees occupancy about 102.5%, estimate 105.9%

Sees depreciation and amortization about $275 million, estimate $266.8 million

Sees net yields about -3.6%

Sees Constant currency net yields about -3.6%

Management provided more color on the current booking environment:

The Company remains below its optimal booking range following certain execution missteps, exacerbated by softer demand related to heightened geopolitical uncertainty. Recent events related to the conflict in the Middle East have impacted bookings across all three brands, especially in Europe during the summer season. While the near-term environment remains challenging, the Company is taking targeted actions to better align commercial strategy, including marketing, with deployment and revenue management, with the benefits of these actions expected to materialize gradually over time.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise fell more than 5% in premarket trading. For the year, as of Friday's close, shares were down about 16%. Short interest in the stock stands at 12.33% of the float, or about 56 million shares, with 2.9 days to cover. Overall, shares are still trading near Covid-era lows.

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