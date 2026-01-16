Nuclear Bunker Faces Final Days As Coastline Rapidly Erodes

A nuclear bunker on the East Yorkshire coast is close to falling into the sea after decades of coastal erosion, according to the BBC. The structure near Tunstall, built around 1959 as a Cold War lookout post, was once more than 100 yards from the shoreline but is now dangerously exposed on the cliff edge.

Local historian Davey Robinson, who has been filming the site, said: "We live on one of the most eroded coastlines in Europe and this bunker hasn't got long left, perhaps just a few days," and described the bunker as "just a few days" from collapse.

The East Riding of Yorkshire Council has warned the public to stay away from the area because of unstable cliffs, while the Environment Agency confirms the region has some of the fastest-eroding coastline in the UK.

Robinson and his partner Tracy Charlton have returned to the site daily and shared footage online. "We are posting the footage on our YouTube channel and it's getting interest from around the world," Robinson said.

The BBC writes that the bunker, known as the Tunstall ROC Post, was part of a network of nuclear monitoring stations. It included sleeping space and basic living facilities. Robinson explained: "It was designed so that people could live inside it and just wait for a nuclear explosion to register and they could tell other people in other bunkers around the country," adding: "It never got used thank goodness."

The Holderness coast is losing around 6.5ft (2m) of land each year, and more than 3 miles have disappeared since Roman times. Robinson said the bunker "adds a lot of meaning" to the situation, calling it "a symbol of erosion in this area," and adding, "This whole area is eroding at a rapid rate and to see an actual physical thing moving it just shows what's happening really."

Charlton said they would continue filming because the bunker "only had days left" before collapse: "We're invested in this and I guess we're obliged to keep visiting for the sake of the thousands of people who are now watching our videos on the YouTube channel."