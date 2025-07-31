Nuclear Energy Renaissance? Mark Nelson And Doomberg Face Off

Governments worldwide are racing to triple nuclear energy capacity by 2050 — but is that even close to enough?

Tonight at 7 pm ET, ZeroHedge Debates and MacroVoices host Erik Townsend bring you the first in a new energy-focused series: What’s the true potential of nuclear power — and how should we harness it?

Meet the Panelists:

Mark Nelson

Founder of Radiant Energy Group and a leading voice in the pro-nuclear movement, Mark advises developers, utilities, and policymakers. He argues that only advanced nuclear — including Gen IV reactors and SMRs — can deliver the scale and reliability needed for a real energy transition.

Gwyneth Paltrow is now promoting nuclear energy.



Nuclear energy is the natural solution to our energy and environmental issues.



Nothing stops this cultural train. It's time to build. https://t.co/nvmQdnBXKY — Mark Nelson (@energybants) July 28, 2025

Doomberg

The anonymous green chicken behind one of the most-followed Substack blogs in the energy space, Doomberg brings a sharp investor’s eye to every energy claim. Expect tough questions, skeptical takes on government timelines, and an emphasis on market realities.

Topics on the Table:

Is tripling nuclear capacity enough — or just a fantasy?



What exactly are Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), and why are they so different?



Can we skip fission and bet everything on fusion?



Why can’t anyone from the renewables side step up to challenge nuclear head-on?

When & Where:

Date: Tonight

Time: 7 pm ET

Where: Live on the ZeroHedge homepage, X, YouTube, and Rumble

"This debate is sponsored by VanEck. Learn more about the VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF here: https://www.vaneck.com/NLRZH/“