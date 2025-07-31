print-icon
print-icon

Nuclear Energy Renaissance? Mark Nelson And Doomberg Face Off

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Governments worldwide are racing to triple nuclear energy capacity by 2050 — but is that even close to enough?

Tonight at 7 pm ET, ZeroHedge Debates and MacroVoices host Erik Townsend bring you the first in a new energy-focused series: What’s the true potential of nuclear power — and how should we harness it?

Meet the Panelists:

Mark Nelson
Founder of Radiant Energy Group and a leading voice in the pro-nuclear movement, Mark advises developers, utilities, and policymakers. He argues that only advanced nuclear — including Gen IV reactors and SMRs — can deliver the scale and reliability needed for a real energy transition.

Doomberg
The anonymous green chicken behind one of the most-followed Substack blogs in the energy space, Doomberg brings a sharp investor’s eye to every energy claim. Expect tough questions, skeptical takes on government timelines, and an emphasis on market realities.

Topics on the Table:

  • Is tripling nuclear capacity enough — or just a fantasy?
  • What exactly are Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), and why are they so different?
  • Can we skip fission and bet everything on fusion?
  • Why can’t anyone from the renewables side step up to challenge nuclear head-on?

When & Where:

Date: Tonight
Time: 7 pm ET
Where: Live on the ZeroHedge homepage, X, YouTube, and Rumble

"This debate is sponsored by VanEck. Learn more about the VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF here: https://www.vaneck.com/NLRZH/

Secure your wealth against inflation with JM Bullion.
BUY GOLD AND SILVER TODAYarrow
Loading recommendations...