Nuclear Energy Renaissance? Mark Nelson And Doomberg Face Off
Governments worldwide are racing to triple nuclear energy capacity by 2050 — but is that even close to enough?
Tonight at 7 pm ET, ZeroHedge Debates and MacroVoices host Erik Townsend bring you the first in a new energy-focused series: What’s the true potential of nuclear power — and how should we harness it?
Meet the Panelists:
Mark Nelson
Founder of Radiant Energy Group and a leading voice in the pro-nuclear movement, Mark advises developers, utilities, and policymakers. He argues that only advanced nuclear — including Gen IV reactors and SMRs — can deliver the scale and reliability needed for a real energy transition.
Doomberg
The anonymous green chicken behind one of the most-followed Substack blogs in the energy space, Doomberg brings a sharp investor’s eye to every energy claim. Expect tough questions, skeptical takes on government timelines, and an emphasis on market realities.
Topics on the Table:
- Is tripling nuclear capacity enough — or just a fantasy?
- What exactly are Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), and why are they so different?
- Can we skip fission and bet everything on fusion?
- Why can’t anyone from the renewables side step up to challenge nuclear head-on?
When & Where:
Date: Tonight
Time: 7 pm ET
Where: Live on the ZeroHedge homepage, X, YouTube, and Rumble
