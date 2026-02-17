Nuclear Reactor Transported By Air For First Time In 60 Years

In coordination with the Department of War and the Department of Energy, Valar Atomics has transported their high-temperature gas-cooled reactor from California to Utah via C-17.

The event marks a major turning point for the nuclear industry, as reactor developers had been seen until this point as just another group of boring construction teams and quiet operators. But the more glamorous side of venture capital funded efforts is starting to make its way into the world of fission.

Today, the Department of War will execute Operation Windlord, the first C-17 airlift of a nuclear reactor, in partnership with the Department of Energy and Valar Atomics.



Three C-17s Globemasters carrying the 8 modules of the Ward250 reactor will fly from March ARB to Hill AFB. pic.twitter.com/uIL7LMxACQ — Isaiah Taylor - making nuclear reactors (@isaiah_p_taylor) February 15, 2026

Nuclear energy has suffered from decades of neglect and atrophy, and it appears the newest generation of venture capitalists and entrepreneurs are finally taking interest in the nuclear industry again.

Coverage of the event has been provided by all the major outlets including Reuters and Wall Street Journal, but there is a lack of understanding for what's actually going on. None of the news agencies reporting on the event have provided any added context to the history of reactors up in the air, what Valar Atomics is trying to do, and frankly what was even inside the plane.

Valar constructed their Ward250 gas reactor in their facility in California. There is no fuel added to the reactor core yet, as shipping that through the air would be a regulatory nightmare in today's environment. To put out the fires of some of the fear-mongering that has been going around about the event, which will come off as underplaying the advanced engineering and fabrication that went into the production of the components, all Valar did was ship a complicated piece of metal in a cargo plane.

To be sure, the company has made significant progress toward meeting the July 4th criticality timeline set by last year's nuclear executive orders. Taking a reactor critical means the reactor goes from a dormant, shutdown state to the point where the uranium inside the core is undergoing a sustained, controlled rate of fission (atoms splitting apart and releasing energy) on its own.

And this latest milestone with government agencies was a phenomenal exercise in complicated logistical coordination, private-public partnerships, and capability demonstrations.

One of the biggest errors in most of the reporting is that this is the first time a reactor has been put up into the sky. This can unfortunately not be further from the truth, even though Secretary Wright tries to make the same claim.

President Trump promised to unleash American energy dominance.



Today, this administration advanced that mission by moving a nuclear reactor by air for the very first time. pic.twitter.com/l3kNFHUapa — Secretary Chris Wright (@SecretaryWright) February 16, 2026

Scrolling all the way back to the 1950s, as the world was proving nuclear energy could be used for other than weaponry and destruction, President Eisenhower's Atoms for Peace initiative sent a nuclear reactor across the Atlantic to Geneva, Switzerland. It was a pool-type research reactor built and tested in Tennessee. The reactor was dismantled and flown to Geneva where it was rebuilt and taken critical again.

Also in the 1950s, the U.S. pursued nuclear-powered long-range bombers before cruise missiles were developed. The Aircraft Nuclear Propulsion Program developed the Aircraft Shield Test Reactor and flew it in the air with fuel while operating under a multi-year test program. The reactor was never used to directly power an aircraft and the program was eventually shut down.

The third major “reactor in the air” was the PM-1 reactor developed under the Army's nuclear program in the 1960s. After initial construction in Maryland, the TM-1 was disassembled and shipped through the air to South Dakota and then to its final destination in Wyoming where it was assembled and operated.

All things considered, the event is a huge win for the nuclear industry. Nuclear energy is finally getting some of the attention it needs to make further strides in public approval and federal support.