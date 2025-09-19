Nuclear Stocks Surge With Trump's Uranium Enrichment Plan Due Today

For those wondering why uranium stocks and the entire nuclear complex is exploding higher today, this may have something to do with it. Recall back in May, President Trump issued an executive order titled “Reinvigorating the Nuclear Industrial Base” (we discussed this extensively in "Trump's Nuclear Order And How To Profit: All You Need To Know About The Coming Nuclear Energy Transition") aimed at reviving America’s nuclear energy sector and reducing dependence on foreign suppliers for uranium and advanced reactor technology.

The sweeping directive, signed on May 23, 2025, laid out an aggressive timeline for federal agencies to produce plans, reports, and policy recommendations—some of which are now coming due this week. Specifically, the order's requirement that the President be given a plan to expand domestic uranium conversion and enrichment capacity within 120 days (from May 23, 2025) is due tomorrow, but since that's a Saturday, it's very likely that the announcement will come some time later today.

The order otherwise emphasized the need to accelerate the United States’ nuclear capabilities in the face of global competition and national security concerns. It tasked the Department of Energy (DOE), in coordination with the Departments of Defense, Transportation, and Labor, among others, with rebuilding the nuclear fuel cycle, expanding uranium enrichment and reprocessing capabilities, and jumpstarting the construction of new nuclear power plants.

Key deadlines outlined in the order include:

30 days: DOE was required to initiate voluntary agreements with domestic nuclear companies to secure fuel supply chains.

DOE was required to initiate voluntary agreements with domestic nuclear companies to secure fuel supply chains. 90 days: DOE had to update its uranium management policy, aligning it with national security and energy independence goals.

DOE had to update its uranium management policy, aligning it with national security and energy independence goals. 120 days (this Saturday, September 20, 2025): A plan to expand domestic uranium conversion and enrichment capacity was due , along with steps from the Departments of Labor and Education to boost training and apprenticeships in nuclear energy careers.

, along with steps from the Departments of Labor and Education to boost training and apprenticeships in nuclear energy careers. 240 days: DOE, working with Defense and other agencies, must deliver a comprehensive report to the President. This report is expected to recommend a national policy for managing spent nuclear fuel, evaluate recycling and reprocessing programs, and propose ways to strengthen U.S. nuclear supply chains and waste disposal strategies.

The executive order also set ambitious goals for the industry: adding 5 gigawatts of power uprates to existing reactors and ensuring that 10 new large reactors are under construction by 2030.

The results due this week—particularly the 240-day report—are seen as critical for shaping the nation’s nuclear energy strategy for the next decade. Policymakers, industry leaders, and international observers will be watching closely to see whether the administration’s push translates into actionable steps and sustained investment.

Certainly, the stock market seems to think so today. And we believe that if implemented successfully, the order could mark the most significant federal intervention in the U.S. nuclear industry in decades, aiming to ensure energy independence, strengthen national security, and secure America’s role in the global race for advanced nuclear technology.