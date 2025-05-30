Nvidia CEO To Sell $800 Million In Stock

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has adopted a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan—disclosed in the chipmaker's 10-Q filing—to sell up to 6 million shares by year-end. The move comes as Nvidia shares trade near record highs, following a solid first-quarter earnings beat and an upbeat outlook.

CEO Jensen Huang established his trading plan in March, outlining the sale of up to 6 million shares by December 31, 2025. The same filing also revealed that Director Brooke Seawell intends to sell 1.53 million shares under the trading plan expiring July 31, 2025, while CFO Colette Kress plans to sell 500,000 shares by March 24, 2026.

The trading plan was announced with Nvidia's stock trading near all-time highs, following a strong Q1 2025 earnings beat and an optimistic outlook. Rule 10b5-1 plans are designed to allow insiders to sell shares on a predetermined schedule, thereby helping to alleviate concerns over trading on material non-public information.

The data also shows that Huang is Nvidia's fifth-largest shareholder, holding about 3.52% of the company's outstanding shares—equivalent to around 859.6 million shares as of mid-March.

Nvidia's solid first-quarter earnings underscore the sustained strength of AI demand, with one U.S. data center financier characterizing the current environment as a "sprint" expected to continue through President Trump's second term.