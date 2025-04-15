Nvidia Plunges After US Imposes License On H20 Chip Sales To China, Slaps Company With $5.5 Billion Charge

Nvidia tumbled in afterhours trading after the company said the US government will begin requiring a license to export the company’s H20 chips to China, an escalation of restrictions that the company has publicly opposed.

The government informed Nvidia on Monday that such a license would be in effect “for the indefinite future,” the company said in an 8K filing. The company now expects to report charges of about $5.5 billion during the fiscal first quarter from “inventory, purchase commitments and related reserves” tied to the H20 line, Nvidia said.

On April 9, 2025, the U.S. government, or USG, informed NVIDIA Corporation, or the Company, that the USG requires a license for export to China (including Hong Kong and Macau) and D:5 countries, or to companies headquartered or with an ultimate parent therein, of the Company’s H20 integrated circuits and any other circuits achieving the H20’s memory bandwidth, interconnect bandwidth, or combination thereof. The USG indicated that the license requirement addresses the risk that the covered products may be used in, or diverted to, a supercomputer in China. On April 14, 2025, the USG informed the Company that the license requirement will be in effect for the indefinite future. - 8K filing

As a reminder, the H20 is a scaled-down chip that was designed to comply with US export regulations and has been Nvidia's primary AI GPU legally available for sale in China after the H100/A100 were banned.

Bloomberg News reported in January that the Trump administration was exploring such a step.

NVDA stock tumbled as much as 7% in afterhours trading as the market tried to make sense of this latest escalation in the trade war.

* * *