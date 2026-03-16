Nvidia Shares Pump & Dump After CEO Jensen Expects "At Least" $1 Trillion In Revenue By 2027

Summary:

CEO Jensen began discussing all things AI around 1520 ET.

CEO Jensen said the data center AI opportunity will grow from half a trillion dollars to $1 trillion by 2027. CEO Jensen said, "Computing demand has increased by 1 million times in the last two years."

A graphic on screen indicated that 60% of the business is hyperscalers.

CEO Jensen said, "We are now a computing platform that runs all of AI."

CEO Jensen said, "Our cost per token is the lowest in the world."

Nvidia unveiled the new Vera Rubin program.

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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is speaking at the GTC 2026 in San Jose, California, about the company's AI expansion.

Huang said the data center AI opportunity is growing from about half a trillion dollars to more than $1 trillion by 2027. He said that 60% of the company's business comes from hyperscalers, adding that 40% is everything else, clouds, enterprise, robotics, gaming, supercomputing, etc.

The graphic shows that much of the demand is driven by model builders and AI companies such as Anthropic, xAI, Gemini, and OpenAI.

"We are now a computing platform that runs all of AI," the CEO said.

The presentation initially sent Nvidia shares up as much as 4.8%, while the Nasdaq also moved higher, but most of those gains have now been erased.

A round trip for Nvidia shares.

This.

This NVDA is hysterical



First it's red bar *NVIDIA CEO SEES 2027 AT LEAST ONE TRILLION DOLLARS OF REVENUE



Now it's $1T for 2025-27.



Now look at the revenue line from bloomberg table...



ummm $216bn 2025 + 364b 2026 + $470b 2027 = $1.05T



did Jensen just guide down?? pic.twitter.com/nLzEmziuXP — Paulo Macro (@PauloMacro) March 16, 2026

Other highlights of Jensen's presentation include...

Jensen says, "computing demand has increased by 1 million times in the last 2 years." Hints at the current memory shortage created by the AI buildout of data entry.

On Tokens per watt: Jensen said, "Nvidia AI GPUs that can quickly get through more tokens than the competition." He noted, "This is your revenue. Our cost per token is the lowest in the world."

Nvidia unveils the New Vera Rubin program. It's the company's latest AI platform for AI data centers that is "vertically integrated completely with software."

Watch Jensen live here:

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