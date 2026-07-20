NYC Street Vendors Now Openly Selling Illegal Prescription Pills Across 10 Blocks

What looks like an ordinary row of street vendors in Washington Heights is, in reality, an illegal outdoor pharmacy, according to the NY Post.

Along roughly half a mile of St. Nicholas Avenue, between West 179th and West 183rd streets, vendors openly sell prescription medications from folding tables, offering everything from antibiotics and pain medications to erectile dysfunction pills and over-the-counter remedies.

The Post writes that the operation stretches across about 10 blocks, with dozens of nearly identical setups displaying loose blister packs, bottles, and boxed medications. Many of the products are sourced from the Dominican Republic, where some prescription drugs can be purchased far more easily than in the United States, before being brought into New York and resold.

Vendors were willing to explain what each medication was for and how customers should take it. Antibiotics such as amoxicillin and ampicillin were among the most commonly offered drugs, alongside anti-inflammatory medications, Viagra, Cialis, vitamins, and cold remedies.

According to several sellers, business begins each morning around 9 a.m. They wheel in carts loaded with merchandise, set up umbrellas and tables, and remain on the sidewalks until early evening. Some estimated they can clear $300 or more on busy days, with profits coming from marking up inexpensive medications purchased overseas.

One vendor admitted that customs officials occasionally intercept shipments arriving from the Dominican Republic, but said enough products still make it through to keep the trade alive.

Medical professionals say the operation poses obvious risks. Prescription drugs are being sold without prescriptions, without any verification of authenticity, and often after sitting outside for hours in the summer heat. A neighborhood pharmacist warned that temperature-sensitive medications, including diabetes drugs, have been spotted on the tables, potentially rendering them unsafe or ineffective.

Residents expressed frustration that the market operates so openly. During multiple visits, vendors continued selling medications in plain sight despite a visible police presence nearby. Some neighbors said they were stunned that prescription drugs could be sold so openly while enforcement appeared minimal.

The practice carries serious legal consequences. New York law makes the unlicensed sale of prescription medications a felony, while illegally importing pharmaceuticals from another country can also trigger federal criminal penalties, including substantial fines and prison time.

Several elected officials criticized the sidewalk drug market, arguing it has become both a public health hazard and another example of lax enforcement. They warned that buyers have no reliable way of knowing whether the pills are genuine, properly stored, or even contain the ingredients listed on their packaging.

City officials did not respond to requests for comment.