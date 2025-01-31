NYPD Searching For 6 Suspects Who Stole An MTA Train From Brooklyn And Took It For A "Joyride"

The monetary black hole that is the MTA apparently hasn't figured out a way to secure its property, despite what appears to be an incessant, neverending need for additional cash.

That's because the NYPD is now searching for six suspects who allegedly stole an R train from a Brooklyn storage yard and took it for a joyride, traveling down the tracks.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. Saturday near the 71st Avenue station in Forest Hills, Queens, according to Fox 5.

Fox reported that the suspects operated the train and vandalized its camera by marking the glass panels. No arrests or injuries have been reported. Their identities and whereabouts after leaving the train remain unknown.

ABC reported that surveillance footage shows the hooded suspects leaving the conductor’s compartment and walking through the empty train.

Police are offering a $3,500 reward for information, as the group is wanted for reckless endangerment. The joyride began around 10 p.m. Saturday at Brooklyn’s 36th Street and 4th Avenue station, but officials haven’t disclosed how far they traveled.

The suspects fled on foot after vandalizing the train’s camera panels.

No sooner did we mumble "We're sure at some point this will be used as some type of impetus for another fare hike..." under our breath than we read that MTA Chairman Janno Lieber criticized the security failures - and then urged investment in better protections beyond basic locks.

How soon until we're paying congestion tolls just to walk around in Manhattan?