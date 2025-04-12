NYPD Seeks Suspect Accused Of Having Sex With A Homeless Man's Corpse On Subway

Just another day in New York City, another man wanted by New York City police for allegedly committing a disturbing act in a subway car.

How much more disturbing can things get in New York?

Try this one on for size: authorities say the suspect engaged in sexual misconduct with the corpse of a homeless man on a southbound R train near the Whitehall Street station around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to ABC 7.

Investigators believe the victim died of natural causes prior to the incident and that the suspect did not know him. The suspect was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, black hooded jacket, yellow hoodie, jeans, red and white sneakers, and carrying a backpack.

The suspect reportedly left the Whitehall Street station shortly after midnight, the Post added.

He is a heroin addict who had been living with his brother in the Bronx after getting out of prison, the brother told The Post.

“He has never done anything like this in his life — not what they said he did. I don’t think that he did that. He’s not that type of person,” he said. “They said he took his thing out and put it in the guy’s … yeah I don’t think he did that he’s not a pervert.”

The family is “in shock” and “mad,” and believes police need to investigate further.

“No matter how bad the heroin addiction is, he’s not like that,” his brother added. Police are also looking for a woman who gave the victim a cigarette before he died and was later seen going through his pockets.