NYSE Extending Trading On ARCA Equities Exchange To 22 Hours A Day

So much for Robinhood having a monopoly on overnight trading...

The New York Stock Exchange said in a press release today that it plans on extending weekday trading on its NYSE ARCA Equities Exchange to 22 hours a day.

"NYSE Group’s NYSE Arca is a fully electronic exchange that ranks as the top U.S. exchange for listing and trading exchange-traded funds," the release notes. "All U.S.-listed stocks, ETFs and closed-end funds would be available for trading on NYSE Arca during the 22-hour weekday sessions."

"The extended trading would take place from 1:30 am to 11:30 pm Eastern Time on all weekdays, excluding holidays, subject to regulatory approval," the release says, noting that the NYSE will "also seek support for extended trading from the U.S. securities information processors".

Kevin Tyrrell, Head of Markets, New York Stock Exchange, said in the release: “The NYSE’s initiative to extend U.S. equity trading to 22 hours a day, 5 days a week underscores the strength of our U.S. capital markets and growing demand for our listed securities around the world.”

He continued: “As the steward of the U.S. capital markets, the NYSE is pleased to lead the way in enabling exchange-based trading for our U.S.-listed companies and funds to investors in time zones across the globe.”

"Trades taking place on NYSE Arca during these additional extended hours will continue to be cleared by the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, which recently announced plans to extend its hours of operation," the release concludes.

As Bloomberg noted this morning, the New York Stock Exchange reignited the 24/7 trading debate in April by polling industry participants. NYSE President Lynn Martin told Bloomberg TV that “there are a lot of things to consider, mainly on the infrastructure side”, when considering implementing the extension.