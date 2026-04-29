O-I Glass Plunges As Gulf Energy Shock Hits Earnings Outlook

Glass bottle and jar company O-I Glass plunged the most in premarket trading in more than six years after it slashed its full-year adjusted EPS outlook, blaming higher energy costs tied to the Gulf-related energy shock.

The major glass-container manufacturer, producing bottles and jars for the beer, wine, spirits, beverage, and food-packaging markets, now expects adjusted EPS of $1.00 to $1.50, down sharply from its prior forecast of $1.65 to $1.90 and well below the $1.67 Bloomberg Consensus estimate.

Slide 8 detailed O-I Glass' Full Year 2026 Outlook impacted by the energy shock in the Middle East:

The chart on the right is O-I Glass reassuring investors that it has hedged or mitigated a large portion of its European natural gas exposure. It says 75% to 80% of its 2026 year-to-go EU natural gas exposure is covered at rates better than current index prices, and more than 50% is already mitigated for 2027.

First-quarter results were also weak (courtesy of Bloomberg):

Adjusted EPS 5c vs. 40c y/y, estimate 11c

Net sales $1.54 billion, -1.7% y/y, estimate $1.47 billion

Americas net sales $871 million, -0.2% y/y, estimate $826.3 million

Europe net sales $655 million, -1.8% y/y

Americas oper. profit $142 million, +0.7% y/y

Europe operating profit $0 vs. $68 million y/y

From early February through Tuesday’s close, O-I Glass shares had already fallen roughly 40% as investors priced in the Gulf energy shock now working its way through the company’s cost structure. Shares are down another roughly 18% in premarket trading. If losses hold, it would mark the stock’s largest one-day drop since March 9, 2020.

O-I Glass' deteriorating outlook highlights how quickly the energy shock spread worldwide (read Goldman).