Oklo, Nuclear Names Surge Higher After Report White House “Accelerating” Nuclear With Executive Orders

Nuclear stocks jumped mid day Tuesday after Axios reported that The White House is poised to issue executive orders aimed at accelerating the deployment of nuclear reactors across the United States.

One of our favorite names in the space, Oklo, spiked to new highs heading into the closing 30 minutes of the cash session on strong volume:

The White House actions are expected to leverage the Departments of Defense and Energy to expedite reactor deployment, potentially circumventing delays from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC).

This initiative aligns with the administration’s strategy to meet the surging energy demands driven by sectors like artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing.

Publicly traded companies positioned to benefit from this nuclear expansion include our favorite, Oklo, formerly backed by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

The company is among eight companies selected to provide microreactors for U.S. military bases, aiming to supply 100% of critical energy needs at these sites.

These developments are part of a broader trend toward revitalizing the U.S. nuclear energy sector.

The ADVANCE Act of 2024, signed into law in July, aims to streamline the licensing process for advanced nuclear technologies, reduce regulatory costs, and promote the development of next-generation reactors.

Additionally, in a rare show of bipartisan agreement, the Biden administration had formerly expressed intentions to triple the nation’s nuclear power capacity by 2050, recognizing nuclear energy’s role in achieving carbon-free electricity goals.

The anticipated executive actions reflect a concerted effort to modernize the U.S. energy infrastructure, with nuclear power playing a central role in ensuring energy security and meeting future demands.

As of early 2025, 411 nuclear reactors operated worldwide with a combined 371-gigawatt capacity. Amazon, investing over $1 billion in nuclear projects, is exploring small modular reactors, while Meta and Google are also considering the emerging technology.

We've been following the story since late 2023. We wrote back in early November that Mark Zuckerberg reportedly told Meta workers that plans to build an AI data center powered by nuclear energy were scrapped after rare bees were discovered on the proposed site.

But by December last year it looked like things could be back on track, according to reporting from Axios, who noted first that Meta is joining industry heavyweights like Amazon and Google in exploring nuclear energy as a zero-carbon solution.

And as we have continued to report, accelerating power demand growth from AI data centers has sparked a nuclear power revival in the US:

For those who missed it, in our note "The Next AI Trade" from April 2024, more than one year ago, we outlined various investment opportunities for powering up America, most of which have dramatically outperformed the market since then.