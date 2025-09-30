Oklo Secures Accelerated NRC Review For Advanced Reactor Criteria

SMR startup Oklo said in a release today that the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has accepted for review its Principal Design Criteria (PDC) topical report under an accelerated timeline, with regulators also proposing a reduced review schedule. The move signals the NRC’s push to modernize licensing for next-generation reactors while keeping safety standards intact.

The PDC report sets the safety, reliability, and performance criteria that will guide Oklo’s future reactor designs and licensing applications. Once approved, it can be referenced across future filings, avoiding duplicate reviews and streamlining regulatory steps — a key factor for Oklo’s plan to deploy its reactors rapidly and at scale.

Oklo noted it received acceptance just 15 days after filing, compared to the standard 30–60 days. The NRC told the company it expects to issue a draft evaluation in early 2026, less than half the traditional timeline.

“This is a reflection of the work by the Oklo team, and the NRC’s commitment to timely oversight,” said co-founder and CEO Jacob DeWitte. “Recent legislation and executive orders have called for the delivery of more nuclear power for clean, reliable energy on accelerated timelines, and this is how it’s done. Modernized, non-duplicative processes are key enablers for how advanced nuclear can scale rapidly and safely.”

The NRC’s acceptance dovetails with broader federal efforts. Executive orders issued in May 2025 direct agencies to streamline licensing, while the ADVANCE Act establishes a clearer path for advanced nuclear deployment. Together, they highlight Washington’s interest in accelerating clean energy innovation.

Recall days ago, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Oklo with a Neutral rating and a $117 price target. Meanwhile, shares have already surged nearly 20x from when Jim Cramer dismissed the stock in the high single digits...