One Florida Town Just Tripled Its HOA Fees To Over $3,300 A Month

So much for moving to Florida to pay less due to taxes...

That's because one Florida town has shocked residents by tripling HOA fees to over $3,300, according to The Daily Mail.

Winter Park Woods, near Orlando, raised its monthly fees dramatically, the Daily Mail reported, citing WESH. Longtime resident Lorraine Roy now pays $3,371.79 for her three-bedroom condo.

"This is way too high," she said. "And I love this location, which is why I stayed here all this time, through the ups and downs."

Roy is currently resisting offers to sell her condo but acknowledges it may be necessary in the future. The Winter Park Woods Condominiums Association raised fees due to millions owed to Orange County for code violations, WESH reported.

Winter Park Woods

The Daily Mail report says that the hike also covers increased insurance costs and new legislative requirements following the 2021 Surfside condo collapse, which mandates structural inspections for condos over 30 years old and additional repair funds.

Insurance costs have risen due to more frequent natural disasters like hurricanes and flooding, pushing HOA fees higher for repairs and mitigation. "We underfunded the reserves, that has been happening," Roy admitted.

Resident Shane Costa's fee rose from $634 to over $2,100, prompting him to attempt to sell. However, an investor offered him only $70,000, far below the value. "The simple truth is developers are going to come in and redevelop these properties," said Jeff Brandes, Founder & President of the Florida Policy Project.

Costa added, "I'm in a little bit better circumstance than most people right now, but there's people losing their homes." Steve Fieldman, another resident, agreed: "There are people who live here no more, and they just couldn’t withstand the pressure and had to sell out for a much lower price than they feel was fair."

Joel Berner, a senior economist at Realtor.com, noted, "HOAs are getting tough all across the country lately, but especially in Florida."