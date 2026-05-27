One Key Signal Says Rate Hikes Could Be Coming

Submitted by QTR's Fringe Finance

For a while now markets have operated under the assumption that inflation was cooling, rate cuts were inevitable, and the Federal Reserve was slowly steering toward a soft landing. Hell, Jim Cramer started celebrating Jerome Powell’s “soft landing” some 925 days ago with inflation at 3.1%. Today, inflation is at 3.8% and Powell is leaving his post at the Fed and turning over his impossible task to Kevin Warsh.

Which is to say the consensus is starting to unravel fast. Treasury markets are repricing aggressively, Fed officials are openly acknowledging hikes are back on the table, and fresh inflation data continues coming in hotter than expected.

And it is now being reported that one of the bond market’s most closely watched signals continues to point to a higher-for-longer policy, and potentially another rate hike cycle altogether. More importantly, this is exactly the shift I warned about days ago when I argued the “cuts only” narrative was beginning to crack under mounting inflation pressure.

Bloomberg’s latest reporting reinforces the exact shift that markets have been slowly waking up to over the last several weeks: the bond market is no longer confidently pricing a clean disinflationary path toward lower rates. Instead, Treasury markets are beginning to price the possibility that the Federal Reserve may need to stay restrictive — or even tighten further.

As Bloomberg’s Ruth Carson reported, one of the clearest signals of this shift is happening inside the Treasury curve itself. The spread between 5-year and 30-year Treasury yields tightened to its narrowest level in roughly a year, briefly hitting 81 basis points before slightly rebounding. Bloomberg notes this move reflects investors repricing the likelihood that rates remain elevated for longer under incoming Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh.

Importantly, Bloomberg emphasizes that the flattening is being driven primarily by pressure on shorter-duration Treasuries, which are far more sensitive to changing Fed expectations. In other words, traders are aggressively repricing the front end of the curve higher because they increasingly believe the Fed may not only abandon cuts, but could eventually be forced back into hikes.

As Bloomberg wrote:

“The data and the politics are suggesting less pressure for rate cuts, and short-end yields have been repricing higher,” according to Nomura strategist Andrew Ticehurst. Bloomberg also highlighted that Fed Governor Christopher Waller — previously viewed as more dovish — recently said the Fed’s next move is now “just as likely to be a hike.”

That is a remarkable shift in tone compared to where markets stood only months ago.

The piece further points out that traders are now pricing roughly an 80% probability that the Fed begins raising rates again by December — a dramatic reversal from the pre-Iran-war consensus, when markets were still expecting multiple cuts this year.

It notes that strategists across major institutions including ING, Goldman Sachs, and Barclays increasingly believe structurally higher yields may persist even if energy prices cool, due to massive fiscal deficits, defense spending, AI infrastructure investment, and sticky inflation pressures.

The broader message is that the Treasury market itself is beginning to flash warning signs that inflation risks are reasserting themselves and that the Fed may be losing the flexibility markets previously assumed it had.

What makes this especially notable is that it aligns almost perfectly with the argument I laid out several days ago.

I argued then that the “rate cuts are inevitable” narrative was beginning to crack under the weight of reaccelerating inflation data. The key point was not simply that inflation remained elevated, but that the underlying trend was moving in the wrong direction at precisely the moment markets had become heavily positioned for easing.

At the time, I highlighted two major developments:

CPI remained materially above the Fed’s 2% target, coming in hotter than expected at 3.8%.

PPI delivered an even larger upside surprise, with wholesale inflation surging 1.4% month-over-month and 6% annually — the strongest increase since 2022.

The significance of those reports was that they challenged the market’s assumption that inflation was steadily cooling toward normalization. Producer prices in particular matter because they often act as an early pipeline indicator for future consumer inflation. Rising input costs tend to bleed into the broader economy over time.

I also pointed out that Fed officials themselves had stopped dismissing the possibility of tighter policy. Austan Goolsbee explicitly stated that “all options remain on the table,” while warning that inflation pressures extended beyond temporary energy shocks. At the time, markets had already started repricing rate-cut expectations and were beginning to assign meaningful odds to another hike.

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Now, only days later, Bloomberg is documenting the same repricing process accelerating inside the Treasury market itself.

That consistency matters because the bond market tends to lead broader macro realization cycles. Yield-curve flattening driven by rising short-end yields is not what you see when investors are confidently expecting imminent easing. It is what you see when markets begin preparing for policy staying restrictive longer than anticipated — or potentially tightening further.

My broader thesis remains unchanged: The Fed is trapped between two deeply unattractive outcomes. If policymakers hike rates again into a reaccelerating inflation backdrop, they risk detonating highly leveraged parts of the economy that have survived largely because of years of ultra-cheap money. Speculative assets, private credit, subprime lending, and risk-heavy corners of the market become vulnerable very quickly in that environment.

But if the Fed backs away from tightening because markets or growth weaken, they risk reigniting another inflation wave by reverting back toward liquidity support and easier policy before inflation is actually contained.

That is why the conversation has shifted so dramatically in such a short period of time. What looked like a fringe scenario months ago is increasingly being treated as a legitimate macro risk by bond traders, Fed officials, and major Wall Street institutions alike.

And the Treasury market is now starting to reflect that reality in real time.

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