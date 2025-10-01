OpenAI Readies TikTok-Style App Powered Only By AI Videos

OpenAI is preparing a standalone social app powered by its Sora 2 video model, according to Wired. The app “closely resembles” TikTok with a vertical video feed and swipe-to-scroll, but only features AI-generated clips — users can’t upload from their camera roll.

Wired reported that Sora 2 will generate clips of 10 seconds or less inside the app, though limits outside the app are unclear. TikTok, which started with a 15-second cap, now allows 10-minute uploads. The app will also offer identity verification, letting Sora 2 use a person’s likeness in generated videos. Others can tag or remix that likeness, but OpenAI will notify users whenever it’s used — even if the video isn’t posted.

Wired adds the software will refuse some videos due to copyright, but protections may be weak. The Wall Street Journal reports rights holders must opt out to keep their content from appearing in Sora 2’s outputs.

OpenAI is alerting talent agencies and studios to the opt-out system, which doesn’t allow blanket exclusions across all of a creator’s work. Instead, agencies can flag violations. “Our general approach has been to treat likeness and copyright distinctly,” said Jason Kwon, OpenAI’s chief strategy officer.

The Journal notes OpenAI has struck deals with some studios and that its new tools echo ChatGPT’s image generator, which quickly filled the internet with Studio Ghibli-style memes. “Given the intense competition in the space, I think they think, ‘maybe we will ask for forgiveness instead of asking for permission,’” said Georgetown Law’s Kristelia García.

OpenAI’s move comes as Hollywood pushes for stronger consent and compensation rules, and as courts weigh whether training on copyrighted content is “fair use.” The company is also seeking approval from California and Delaware attorneys general for a corporate restructuring that could affect investor funding, the Journal reports.

“For so many in the AI space, this move validates longstanding fears and underscores why we need guardrails,” said Dan Neely, CEO of Vermillio.

By launching a social platform around Sora 2, Wired suggests OpenAI is not only chasing TikTok’s momentum but also trying to lock users into its ecosystem. Building a community around AI-only content could make switching to rival tools less appealing.