Orsted Shares Jump After Judge Allows Trump-Halted Wind Project To Resume

Shares of Danish wind giant Orsted A/S rose on Tuesday after a US federal court ruled that construction work could resume on the company's $5 billion Revolution Wind project off the coast of Rhode Island while legal challenges with the Trump administration persist.

On Monday, the US District Court for the District of Columbia granted a preliminary injunction sought by Revolution Wind regarding the Trump administration's construction-halt order issued just before Christmas, citing national security risks. The order, issued by the Department of the Interior's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, affected Orsted's Revolution Wind and Sunrise Wind projects.

Revolution Wind was nearly 90% complete when the Trump administration halted the project. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth said that, with the project so close to completion, it "would be irreparably harmed" unless work was allowed to continue during the legal battle.

In a statement released on its website, the Danish company said, "The project will resume construction work as soon as possible, with safety as the top priority, to deliver affordable, reliable power to the Northeast."

The Interior Department issued a stop-work order late last year after claims that turbines could interfere with military radar systems. This followed an earlier August suspension, also citing national security. Judge Lamberth is also reviewing whether Orsted can proceed in a separate project called Sunrise Wind near New York.

Shares of Orsted in Copenhagen rose 6.6%. The stock peaked in December 2020 and tumbled into a six-year bear market. Still no bottoming signals have materialized just yet.

"This is great news for Orsted, and also gives justified hope that the construction halt on Sunrise Wind will be lifted soon," Sydbank's head of equity research, Jacob Pedersen, said.

UBS analyst Justinus Steinhorst told clients, "There is relief in renewables, {UBXERNEW} up 50bp, as ORSTED is given the green light to resume its Revolution Wind project amid the ongoing legal tussle with the Trump administration. 2025 was a major turnaround year for the theme, shaking off political headwinds to close 54% higher after a weak 2024, where it finished 11% down."