Over 100 Rounds Fired During Weekend Shooting In Seattle

West Seatlle...or war zone?

That's the question many have to be asking after a report that over 100 rounds were fired in West Seattle this past Sunday according to MyNorthwest.

The SPD said in a statement: “On March 30, patrol officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired and property damage near 26th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Brandon Street.”

“When police arrived, all involved parties left the area. They did not locate any victims with injuries, no suspects, or cooperative witnesses,” the report continued.

Seattle police say a large crowd was gathered for a vigil—likely for a recent South Seattle homicide victim—when gunfire erupted. Officers found over 100 shell casings at the scene.

A detective commented: “There was bullet damage to a nearby RV trailer. There was bullet damage to a house, and there was an abandoned vehicle that was also damaged."

The MyNorthwest article says that SPD suspects Glock switches may have been involved. The Gun Violence Reduction Unit is investigating and processing the scene.

“These glock switches, they’re basically capable of turning a pistol into an automatic machine gun type of a weapon,” the detective continued.