Paramount Is Laying Off Up To 3,000 Employees Starting This Month

By Luke Bouma of CordCutterNews

Paramount Global is poised to initiate a sweeping round of layoffs affecting up to 3,000 employees as early as the week of October 27, 2025. This accelerated timeline, drawn from insights shared by industry insiders, comes just weeks after the closure of Skydance Media’s transformative acquisition of the storied entertainment giant according to a report from Deadline. The move underscores the aggressive financial recalibration underway at the newly merged entity, as it grapples with mounting pressures from streaming competition, declining linear TV revenues, and the need to streamline operations in an era of belt-tightening across the media sector.

The decision to advance the job cuts from an originally anticipated early November start reflects heightened urgency within the executive suites. Paramount’s leadership, now steered by David Ellison’s Skydance Corporation following the August 7 deal’s completion, has been laser-focused on realizing substantial cost reductions. Sources close to the matter indicate that the impending reductions represent the opening salvo in a broader restructuring effort projected to extend through the close of the year. While initial estimates pegged the total impact at 2,500 to 3,000 positions globally, domestic U.S. staffers could face around 2,000 of those eliminations, with international savings still under rigorous calculation. This first phase alone would trim a significant chunk from Paramount’s pre-merger workforce of approximately 18,000, dwarfing Skydance’s leaner headcount of under 2,000.

At the heart of these measures lies a bold financial target: slashing operational expenses by roughly $2 billion in the years following the merger. Skydance’s integration strategy emphasizes efficiency, blending its agile production model with Paramount’s vast but bloated infrastructure. The layoffs are set to ripple across every corner of the business, from theatrical film divisions grappling with blockbuster unpredictability to streaming platforms like Paramount+ battling subscriber churn. Linear television arms, long a cornerstone of the company’s revenue, face particularly acute scrutiny as cord-cutting accelerates and ad dollars migrate online. Even ancillary units, such as global distribution and marketing, will not be spared, as the conglomerate seeks to eliminate redundancies born from years of expansion and acquisition.

This impending workforce contraction arrives on the heels of a string of high-profile executive exits, signaling deeper instability at the top. Key leaders in creative, finance, and strategy roles have already departed, paving the way for a more unified command structure under Ellison’s vision. The merger itself, valued at billions, promised synergies that could revitalize Paramount’s fortunes, yet it has instead spotlighted the chasm between Skydance’s nimble ethos and Paramount’s legacy behemoth status. Insiders describe the atmosphere as one of cautious resolve, with teams bracing for disruptions that could ripple through ongoing productions, from tentpole franchises to niche content pipelines.

Paramount’s forthcoming third-quarter earnings call, scheduled for November 10, will offer the first public glimpse into the financial toll and triumphs of this overhaul. Analysts anticipate disclosures on how these cuts factor into broader profitability goals, especially as the company navigates licensing deals, content investments, and the evolving demands of a fragmented audience. The timing of the layoffs, just ahead of this key investor update, appears calculated to present a leaner balance sheet, potentially boosting stock performance amid Wall Street’s skepticism toward legacy media.

This development fits into a grim mosaic of downsizing that has defined Hollywood and broader media circles throughout 2025. Warner Bros. Discovery, CNN, and other titans have similarly wielded the axe, citing similar headwinds from digital disruption and economic headwinds. For Paramount employees, the news carries a heavy personal weight, as families and careers hang in the balance during the holiday season. Yet, in the words of incoming leadership, these steps—though undoubtedly challenging—aim to forge a more sustainable path forward, positioning the merged powerhouse to compete in a landscape where agility trumps scale.

As the week of October 27 approaches, the entertainment world watches closely. Will these reductions catalyze a phoenix-like resurgence for Paramount, or merely deepen the scars of an industry in flux? With Skydance at the helm, the conglomerate’s next chapter promises high drama, both on and off the screen.