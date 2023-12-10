print-icon
print-icon

"People Have Spoken": Elon Musk Restores X Account Of Alex Jones After User Poll

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Sunday, Dec 10, 2023 - 11:12 AM

"The people have spoken, and so it shall be," Elon Musk posted on X in reply to a poll on Saturday asking users whether to reinstate Alex Jones' account. 

"Reinstate Alex Jones on this platform?" Musk asked. Nearly two million X users voted, with more than 70% voting in favor of Jones' return. 

Jones' account was banned under old Twitter in September 2018 for violating the platform's abusive behavior policy. 

As of early Sunday morning, Jones' X account has been reinstated. 

The self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" billionaire said Jones is welcomed on the platform but added: "He cannot break the law." 

Restoring Jones's account came days after the Infowars blog founder sat down with Tucker Carlson for an interview.

0
Loading...