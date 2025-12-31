"This Is A Perfect Storm": Martin Armstrong Warns 'War Is Coming'

Via Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com

Legendary financial and geopolitical cycle analyst Martin Armstrong says everywhere you look there is big trouble bubbling out of control.

Armstrong sees the perfect storm closing in from all sides. Let’s start with the war in Ukraine. It looks like peace was possible until Russia claimed Ukraine attacked Putin’s residence. Also, just today, a fresh headline reads “More than 600,000 Russians plunged into darkness as Ukrainian drones strike Moscow.” Armstrong says,

“I don’t see this turning into a real sustainable peace. What they are trying to do is get a ceasefire so NATO can send in their troops pretending to defend Ukraine, and what’s going to happen is a false flag. They are going to say, oh, they shot one of our guys in the foot, therefore, that’s World War III.”

The extreme unpayable debt situation is worst in Europe. Armstrong points out,

“Europe is so concerned with this idea of social justice. You can go on the Fed website and look at Europe’s miniscule quarterly growth rate and compare it to the United States. It’s a tiny fraction compared to the US. Europe is committing economic suicide. That’s what this war is about. If they don’t get war with Russia, the people are going to rise up with their pitchforks and go after parliament. . .. The EU is not going to survive. It’s going to collapse. The computer says we are going into a stark global recession between 2024 and 2028. The US will be the least affected, where Europe will probably be the worst.”

When it comes to metal, Armstrong says, “People who know war and crisis are coming are buying metals..."

"We have creative destruction. You have AI coming in and you have unemployment rising and you have GDP rising. . .. You have shortages in commodities on top of this. . .. Then you have geopolitical nonsense. Anthony Blinken (Secretary of State in the Biden Administration) put sanctions on Russia. Look at the metals. What did it do? It cut off the supply of gold, silver and platinum coming out of Russia. Now, you have China putting in a ban on exporting silver as of January 1, 2026. This is rather important. China controls about 60% of the supply of silver. . .. This is one of the reasons why silver jumped up dramatically. This is a perfect storm. On top of all this, NATO is there only for war. That is it. . .. Socrates is still saying Europe will lose badly in a war with Russia.”

Armstrong sees a bull market for gold, silver and other metals for years ahead. One big reason is shortages in the metals. Armstrong says, “I don’t see these shortages going away. The bull market is more likely to go into 2032. It will be volatile, and then you’ve got war coming. Once you get into war, prices are going to go up even more. It’s all a mess. This is a perfect storm.”

