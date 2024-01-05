Philly Police Fired Their "Diversity, Equity And Inclusion Officer" This Week

Thanks to help from Harvard's Claudine Gay, who was unable to condemn harassment on her campus against Jewish students and was later found to have plagiarized <checks notes...> what appears to be her entire body of academic work, it looks as though the diversity, equity and inclusion ("DEI") wolf in sheep's clothing is finally starting to be seen for what it is.

That reverberation may have made its way to Philadelphia, where the crime and drug-ridden city is once again attempting to make a swift change back to law and order under newly-sworn in mayor Cherelle Parker, widely acknowledged to be the most pro-police candidate out of the Democratic choices in the city.

And just hours before Parker was sworn into office, the Philadelphia Police Department’s first diversity, equity, and inclusion officer, Leslie Marant, was fired, according to a report by the Philadelphia Inquirer. Almost as if when your hellscape of a city needs more police desperately, it doesn't matter what color, race, creed or orientation they are. Go figure.

The report says that Marant started her role in April 2022 and was dismissed by acting Commissioner John M. Stanford during a 10:30 a.m. meeting this Tuesday morning. Stanford stated that due to departmental restructuring under new police commissioner Kevin Bethel, Marant's services were no longer required.

Marant

Spokesperson, Sgt. Eric Gripp, said in a statement: “Under new leadership, restructuring and realignment of an organization is common. We want to express our sincere gratitude to Ms. Marant for her dedicated work and professionalism during her time with the PPD.”

“As this is a Police Department personnel matter, the administration has no comment,” a spokesman for Mayor Parker said.

Despite the firing, the DEI office is going to continue to remain active, the report says. The department will soon reveal an interim director and a nationwide hunt for a permanent successor to Marant's position is planned, the Inquirer wrote.

Marant, initially appointed under ex-Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, previously served as chief counsel to the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission. She holds degrees in finance, human resources, and law from Temple University.

Lacking prior law enforcement experience, Marant's DEI officer role, as outlined by Outlaw, involved leading the department's DEI initiatives across all levels and developing relevant strategies. Her salary was $170,569.