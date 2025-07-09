Philly Trash Standoff Ends As City's Largest Municipal Union Reaches Tentative Agreement, Ending Strike

After more than a week of stalled trash collection, closed libraries, and disrupted city services, the City of Philadelphia and its largest municipal union have reached a tentative agreement, bringing an end to a major strike that began July 1, according to NBC News.

For an idea of exactly how many DC 33 workers are integral to Philadelphia, try walking more than 10 blocks on either Broad or Market Street, from City Hall in any direction, and count how many of these DC33 jackets you see. Philadelphians will tell you - they're everywhere, all the time.

Nearly 10,000 members of District Council 33 (DC 33)—representing sanitation workers, 911 dispatchers, water department employees, and others—walked off the job after contract talks broke down. The union initially sought 8% annual raises over four years, totaling a 32% increase. The city had countered with a 7% total increase over three years.

Mayor Cherelle Parker announced the agreement early Wednesday morning, hours after both sides resumed negotiations Tuesday afternoon at the Community College of Philadelphia and worked through the night. “The work stoppage involving the District Council 33 and the City of Philadelphia is OVER,” Parker posted on social media. “We’re valuing our workforce and we’re safeguarding our city’s hard-earned fiscal stability at the same time. The strike is over!”

According to Parker, the deal—pending ratification by union members—combined with a one-year extension agreed to last fall, will raise DC 33 wages by 14% over her four-year term. “We’ll have much more to say about this historic deal tomorrow at City Hall,” she added.

While it is tough to distinguish trash piling up from the strike from the trash that's normally sitting on the street in Philadelphia, the lack of sanitation workers was starting to become a serious issue for the city.

NBC News writes that union officials told workers to return to their jobs Wednesday or “as soon as they can get to work,” according to DC 33 Executive Director Ernest Garrett and city Labor Relations Director Harold Boulware. DC 33 confirmed the strike’s end on Facebook: “The strike is over! Details forthcoming.”

While some city services were restored during the strike via court orders—including police dispatch and parts of the water department—others remained disrupted. Overflowing trash drop-off sites and library closures became visual reminders of the walkout. Public support for the union grew after headliners LL Cool J and Jazmine Sullivan both pulled out of the city’s July 4th Wawa Welcome America concert, refusing to cross picket lines.

Mayor Parker had previously emphasized her commitment to boosting city worker pay, noting that she had already secured a 5% increase for fiscal year 2025. “We need you, we need you, members of District Council 33,” she said in a news conference before the strike.

Although this deal marks a significant breakthrough, the agreement still requires a formal vote from DC 33 members before it is finalized.