Planet Fitness Crashes Most On Record After Membership Slump Hits Outlook

Planet Fitness shares crashed the most on record, according to Bloomberg data going back to 2015, after the budget gym operator slashed its full-year outlook, citing weaker-than-expected new-member sign-ups during the first quarter.

CEO Colleen Keating told analysts, "We faced some internal and external headwinds that impacted our join momentum year-to-date."

Keating said, "Our overall performance reflects the strength and resiliency of our model. However, the addition of more than 700,000 net new members during the quarter did not meet our expectations."

She continued, "Severe cold and winter weather in late January and February disrupted joins, especially as several of the storms fell on Mondays, our busiest join day of the week. We anticipated that our March campaign, Black Card first month free, which was very successful during the same time last year, would improve our join momentum over the remainder of Q1 and into Q2," adding, "Yet as we moved through March and into early April, our join trends remained below our plan."

Planet Fitness now expects 2026 sales growth of about 7%, down from prior guidance of roughly 9%. It also cut its adjusted EPS growth outlook to about 4%, well below the Bloomberg Consensus of 9.7%.

Here's a snapshot of the full-year forecast, courtesy of Bloomberg:

Sees club sales growth up about 1%, saw up about 4% to 5%

Sees revenue up about 7%, saw about up 9%

Sees adjusted EBITDA up about 6%, saw about up 10%

Still sees system-wide new club openings of about 180 to 190 locations

While first-quarter sales and profit beat Bloomberg Consensus estimates, traders focused on dismal membership trends. Shares crashed 32% in the early U.S. cash session.

In the year, Planet Fitness shares are down nearly 60%, trading at levels last seen in Covid 2020 lows. Shares have fallen 61% since late 2025.

Not one analyst questioned Planet Fitness executives on whether GLP-1 trends impacted membership.