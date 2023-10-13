Poll From Earlier This Year Found More Democrats Sympathize With Palestinians Than With Israelis
Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,
A Gallup poll released in March of this year found that for the first time more Democrats in the U.S. sympathise with Palestinians than with Israelis, a stark finding in the midst of current events.
Gallup’s 2023 World Affairs Poll revealed that among Democrat voters 49% to just 38% said their sympathy lies more with the Palestinian side than with Israelis.
Democrats who said they are neutral also fell to 13%, a new low.
Gallup noted that “Democrats’ waning religiosity” could be one reason for the findings.
Overall, the poll found that 54% of Americans have more sympathy for Israelis, with 31% saying they sympathise more with Palestinians and 15% remaining neutral.
This goes someway to explaining the Pro-Palestine rallies that have been popping up in Democrat run areas:
#Jewish students at @UW campus witnessing pro-#Palestinian rally break down. “They want us dead, how you are allowing this?” #Hamas #Gaza pic.twitter.com/0eQqCREajZ— Natasha Mozgovaya (@mozgovaya) October 12, 2023
JUST IN: Pro-Palestine rally advocating for “one solution” at the University of Washington.— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 12, 2023
College campuses are breeding grounds for terrorist sympathizers.
Defund them.
Stop writing them checks.
Don’t give them your kids.pic.twitter.com/zD2BNq2rTe
* * *
Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/
In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support my sponsor – Summit Vitamins – super charge your health and well being.
Also, we urgently need your financial support here.