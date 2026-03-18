Polymarket's New DC 'Situation Room' Bar Lets Patrons Sip Old Fashioneds And Monitor WW3 Headlines

Polymarket, the crypto-based prediction market, announced on X the grand opening of “The Situation Room” in Washington, D.C., a bar where patrons can sip Moscow Mules, Old Fashioneds, or beer (preferably not Bud Light, perhaps a local IPA like Dogfish) while monitoring X feeds, Bloomberg terminals, and Polymarket bets on wall-mounted televisions.

"We're excited to announce 'The Situation Room' by Polymarket is coming to Washington, D.C. The world's first bar dedicated to monitoring the situation," Polymarket wrote on X earlier this morning.

We're excited to announce 'The Situation Room' by Polymarket is coming to Washington, D.C.



The world's first bar dedicated to monitoring the situation. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/UbdHUT5u2k — Polymarket (@Polymarket) March 18, 2026

Polymarket continued, "Imagine a sports bar… but just for situation monitoring — live X feeds, flight radar, Bloomberg terminals, and Polymarket screens."

Instead of pulling out your iPhone every few minutes to check Bloomberg push alerts, X feed notifications, or changes in Polymarket bets, all of that information will now be displayed on televisions around the bar.

A total win for the modern man or woman glued to screens for every new global development, as the world in recent weeks increasingly seems to be at war.

The grand opening is this Friday.

The Polymarket bar opens a little more than a month after the company launched New York City’s first free grocery store.

When your girlfriend or wife asks, “Where are you?” the reply should be: “The Situation Room.”