Porsche To Ferrari: The EVs Drawing The Most Attention Ahead Of 2026

A December 2025 study of the electric vehicle market names the 2026 Porsche Cayenne Electric as the most anticipated EV set to launch next year. Conducted by B2B automotive platform eCarsTrade, the research analyzed more than 20 upcoming electric models and ranked them based on global search interest related to pricing, specifications, range, and release timing.

The Cayenne Electric stands out clearly, attracting around 911,000 monthly searches worldwide. Buyers across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia are closely following the model, which is expected to deliver up to 1,139 horsepower in its Turbo version—making it the most powerful production Porsche ever—and feature an 800-volt system capable of charging at up to 400 kilowatts.

Close behind, the MG Cyberster has generated more than 800,000 searches, drawing attention as one of the first mass-market electric roadsters, with a starting price near $73,000 in Europe, China, and the UK.

Audi also features prominently in the rankings. The Q6 e-tron, which shares its platform and charging technology with the Porsche Macan Electric, has attracted roughly 793,000 potential buyers at a starting price of $63,800, while the Audi A6 e-tron Sportback adds to the brand’s strong presence.

Volkswagen’s ID.7, positioned as the electric successor to the Passat, has also drawn significant interest from fleet and company-car buyers, with more than 700,000 people researching the $50,000 sedan for its long-range highway capability.

Family-focused electric SUVs are another area of strong demand. Hyundai’s three-row Ioniq 9, offering seating for seven and a 300-mile range at a $60,600 starting price, has recorded 665,000 searches as buyers look for practical electric alternatives to traditional large SUVs.

The study also notes growing curiosity around high-end models, including Ferrari’s first electric vehicle, the Ferrari Elettrica, which has generated more than 300,000 searches despite an estimated starting price above $535,000.

According to eCarsTrade, interest in these models reflects broader market momentum, with electric vehicles expected to account for about 27% of all new car sales in 2026. The findings suggest that established automakers such as Porsche, Audi, Volkswagen, and Hyundai are gaining ground in the EV space, driven by demand from both fleet buyers and individual consumers who place greater trust in familiar brands when making major purchases.