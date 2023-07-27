Port Of Baltimore Is One Of The "Hottest Beds Of Stolen Vehicles Leaving The Country"

A wild report from Arlington 7News I-Team found two of the four Mercedes, including a $200,000 G-Wagon, stolen from a Bethesda, Maryland, dealership earlier this year -- were recovered at the Port of Baltimore before being shipped off to Africa.

7News I-Team was given exclusive access to the Port of Baltimore in recent weeks. While talking with US Customs and Border Protection agents, a scan of one container found the missing vehicles in a container destined for West Africa.

Months after the thefts, the 7News I-Team was at the Port of Baltimore when US Customs and Border Protection agents intercepted two of the cars stolen from the Bethesda dealership. The cars, valued at more than $400,000, were discovered before they disappeared overseas. The shipping container manifest indicated one car was destined for West Africa, but an X-ray scan revealed three cars inside. 7News' cameras rolled as US Customs and Border Protection agents opened the shipping container's gate, revealing the dealer plates intact and providing critical evidence for the ongoing investigation.

Bethesda Euro Motorcars General Manager Jim Willard was ecstatic when he learned the news his cars were found:

"I couldn't even believe it. I couldn't believe it. I figured these were long gone."

Willard highlighted:

"Port of Baltimore, from my understanding, is one of the hottest beds of stolen vehicles leaving the country."

We detailed the surge in stolen vehicles recovered from seaports in Baltimore, Wilmington, Del., and Philadelphia in 2019 hit a record high.

7News I-Team pointed out a recent explosion in car thefts across the Montgomery County region where the dealership is located.

Car thefts have also erupted in Baltimore City, where the Port of Baltimore is located. Baltimore Banner reporter Justin Fenton tweeted about the out-of-control crime.

The number of car thefts in Baltimore reached 383 for the week of 7/22 - as @BaltimoreBanner previously reported, the city typically had 200 to 300 per MONTH before this surge. There's been 1,380 over the past 28 days https://t.co/UWh1vuW3oK — Justin Fenton (@justin_fenton) July 25, 2023

It's important to note that the Baltimore–Washington metropolitan area is controlled by Democrat politicians who are failing at enforcing law and order.