Ill. Gov. JB Pritzker's Tax Docs Show $10.3M Income, $1.4M In "Gambling" Gains

Nothing says 'in touch with working class Americans' more than casually throwing around millions at casinos...just ask Gov. JB Pritzker...

Five months before Democratic primary voters hit the polls, Gov. JB Pritzker — Illinois’ billionaire governor and Hyatt heir — dropped partial tax records showing he and his wife pulled in over $10.3 million in taxable income last year, including a tidy $1.4 million from gambling, according to the Chicago Tribune.

As usual, the release came with big numbers and small transparency: Pritzker’s campaign shared only the top pages of his returns, leaving the juicy details of his fortune (and those famously murky trusts) safely out of view.

The $10.3 million haul was his biggest in years, up from $3.2 million in 2023 and $2.3 million in 2022 — though still shy of the $18.5 million in 2021. Asked about the jump, a campaign spokesperson offered the usual shrug: “Certain trusts make distributions each year…”

Those same trusts paid $4.5 million to the state and $30.2 million to the feds. The Pritzkers personally kicked in another $1.6 million in federal taxes and $512,000 to Illinois.

As for that gambling income, the campaign clarified that “The Governor had winnings and losses from a casino during the year.”

Thanks for that incredible clarification. Meanwhile, his 2026 running mate, Christian Mitchell, made a modest-by-comparison $583,600. Forbes pegs Pritzker’s net worth at $3.9 billion, up a casual $200 million from last year.

As for Zero Hedge readers, they appear to be skeptical. One responded to our Tweet pointing out this story by saying: "Kalshi prediction markets - he took the over on chicago crime."

"The gambling income is definitely not bribe money laundering. Definitely not," another responded. Said another follower: "Pritzker is gambling every time he bends over to tie his shoes."

Pritzker likes to say he’s in a “blind trust,” though experts note it’s not that blind — he still gets enough info to fill out required disclosures. He’s promised to donate any profits from companies with state contracts after leaving office.

The governor and his wife also gave $3.3 million to charity last year, doubling their 2023 donations.

All told, Pritzker’s political spending remains as massive as his fortune — about half a billion dollars so far, including over $130 million to clobber Darren Bailey in 2022. Not bad for a guy who technically doesn’t take a paycheck from the state.