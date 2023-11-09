ProPublica 23 Times More Likely To Attack Conservatives Than The Left, New Analysis Finds

A new report has found that ProPublica, which bills itself as "an independent, nonprofit newsroom that produces investigative journalism with moral force", is actually bankrolled by Democrats and attacks conservatives 23 times more than the left.

An analysis recently published by Restoration of America (ROA) found, after reviewing more than 700 ProPublica articles published between January 2022 and September 2023, that it is “23 times more likely to attack conservatives than the Left.”

The analysis reads: “Of the 716 articles reviewed, 242 were politically slanted, with a large disparity between anti-liberal and anti-leftist pieces. In total, 232 were anti-conservative and 10 were anti-left.”

The political leanings of ProPublica's team seem to align with the organization's reported figures, as an examination by ROA found a significant number of the staff to be registered Democrats, according to The Federalist. Out of the 65 staff members whose political affiliations were ascertainable, 35 in total, 27 were registered as Democrats, in contrast to just three who were registered Republicans.

The ROA report adds: “Consider that ProPublica is often characterized as a nonprofit ‘watchdog’ rather than as a partisan group by left-leaning and ‘mainstream’ publications, if it’s characterized at all. Contrast that with these same publications’ treatment of conservative groups as biased, partisan, or ideologically motivated. That’s a credibility it doesn’t deserve.”

The Federalist reported that ProPublica has been accused by some observers of participating in partisan campaigns, notably against conservative Supreme Court justices. The outlet has published several pieces on Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, accused by some of attempting to cast ethical aspersions on these judges without substantial proof

Politico has similarly been implicated in these efforts, targeting Justice Neil Gorsuch.

The Federalist also notes that beyond staff political affiliations, ProPublica's funding sources have also drawn attention. Reports indicate that ProPublica has received significant funding from The Sandler Foundation, a benefactor of left-leaning initiatives, contributing close to $50 million since 2010.

The Sandler Foundation has also donated to other progressive organizations, such as the Campaign Legal Center and the American Constitution Society, both of which have been critical of conservative judicial figures. The Federalist writes:

According to the report, ProPublica’s biggest donor is The Sandler Foundation, an organization that’s backed numerous left-wing causes and has given ProPublica nearly $50 million since 2010. Since 2015, The Sandler Foundation has given $7.5 million to the Campaign Legal Center (CLC), a left-wing organization funded by leftist billionaire George Soros that “focuses on strict enforcement of campaign finance laws.” According to ROA, ProPublica has also received millions of dollars ($3 million) from the Foundation to Promote Open Society, another Soros-backed group. American Constitution Society (ACS), which has been described as “the Left’s answer to the Federalist Society,” has also received millions from the Sandler group in recent years. Another prominent ProPublica donor is the Marisla Foundation, which in addition to giving more than $2 million to ProPublica, has given roughly $1 million to the Center for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, or CREW. As described by ROA, CREW is a “legal advocacy group connected to Republican-turned-Democrat strategist David Becker’s partisan Super PAC American Bridge 21st Century,” and has “worked to remove Thomas from his position” on the high court.

Finally, the ROA highlighted that ProPublica's critical coverage of conservative Supreme Court justices frequently includes perspectives from officials of certain progressive organizations.

For instance, in an article critical of Justice Thomas, ProPublica referenced Nancy Gertner, a former federal judge appointed by Bill Clinton, but failed to mention her role with the American Constitution Society. Additionally, ProPublica has sourced commentary from Kedric Payne of the Campaign Legal Center, an ethics watchdog, who has appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee to discuss Supreme Court ethics, particularly concerning Justice Thomas.

Given all of that being exposed, one can't help but wonder if that's why they suddenly decided to go after Warren Buffett today?

So Buffett violated his own TOS and frontran Berkshire to sell stock which eventually soared?



In the next IRS leak can we please learn how politicians who make $174K a year are worth $50 million? Thanks https://t.co/qtFRkfxdXF — zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 9, 2023

"See, we do go after non-conservatives too..." We can hear the spin now.