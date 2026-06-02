Marvell Soars After Nvidia CEO Says Chipmaker Is Headed For Trillion-Dollar Club
Computex 2026 in Taipei is underway for the second day.
Let's begin with Monday's wrap-up of the event:
Nvidia CEO Declares AI PC Reinvention A "New Beginning" On Par With Smartphone Shift
AI, Chips, Humanoid Robots: Top Takeaways From Computex 2025
There was no shortage of fireworks on day two, as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang took the stage and greeted Marvell Technology CEO Matt Murphy, stating that the fabless semiconductor company that designs chips will be "the next trillion-dollar company."
$NVDA CEO Jensen Huang says $MRVL could 5x and become “the next trillion-dollar company.”— Shay Boloor (@StockSavvyShay) June 2, 2026
Marvell is one of the few companies with exposure to both custom AI silicon and networking fabric connecting modern AI data centers. https://t.co/5rDcHLa0eJ pic.twitter.com/12C7IYTDWQ
Pumpmaxxing...
» Be Nvidia— Brandon Carl (@brandonjcarl) June 2, 2026
» Invest $2 billion in Marvell
» Introduce them as “the next trillion dollar company”
» Stock goes up 40% overnight on remarks
Wild times! https://t.co/h9QXmOE0l3
Huang's comments catapulted Marvell shares, sending the stock up 26% in premarket trading and extending what was already a stunning 158% year-to-date rally as of Monday's close.
A move to a $1 trillion market cap would imply more than a fivefold increase from the semiconductor and networking company's current valuation. Huang noted that Marvell's valuation will soar now that the age of "useful AI has arrived."
The stock has 44 "Buy" ratings, 6 "Holds", and zero sells. What could possibly go wrong?
For context, Marvell's business is data infrastructure silicon, meaning the chips and networking tech that help data move, store, process, and connect inside cloud and AI data centers.
Nvidia sells GPUs, but giant AI data center clusters also need ultra-fast networking and interconnects so all those GPUs and servers can function as a single system. Marvell is one of the companies positioned to supply that connective tissue:
- Custom AI chips and ASICs for hyperscalers
- High-speed networking chips that connect servers and GPUs
Optical and copper interconnects that move data inside and between AI clusters
Ethernet switches
Storage and memory-controller chips
Data-center, telecom, enterprise, auto, and carrier infrastructure silicon
Also notable at Computex 2026 was SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, who told reporters that his memory chip company plans to double its wafer capacity over the next five years.
"We are going to double the whole capacity over the next five years ... there are a lot of obstacles and hurdles, but we will get over them and expand," Chey told reporters.
SK Hynix remains one of the top players in the AI memory chip market, holding 58% of the global HBM market in the first quarter, well ahead of Samsung and Micron, which each held 21%, according to Counterpoint Research.
Must Read:
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The broader takeaway is that AI demand is expanding the club of trillion-dollar market companies, with the latest Bloomberg data showing about 15 companies.