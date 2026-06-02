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Marvell Soars After Nvidia CEO Says Chipmaker Is Headed For Trillion-Dollar Club

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by Tyler Durden
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Computex 2026 in Taipei is underway for the second day.

Let's begin with Monday's wrap-up of the event:

There was no shortage of fireworks on day two, as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang took the stage and greeted Marvell Technology CEO Matt Murphy, stating that the fabless semiconductor company that designs chips will be "the next trillion-dollar company."

Pumpmaxxing...

Huang's comments catapulted Marvell shares, sending the stock up 26% in premarket trading and extending what was already a stunning 158% year-to-date rally as of Monday's close.

A move to a $1 trillion market cap would imply more than a fivefold increase from the semiconductor and networking company's current valuation. Huang noted that Marvell's valuation will soar now that the age of "useful AI has arrived."

The stock has 44 "Buy" ratings, 6 "Holds", and zero sells. What could possibly go wrong?

For context, Marvell's business is data infrastructure silicon, meaning the chips and networking tech that help data move, store, process, and connect inside cloud and AI data centers.

Nvidia sells GPUs, but giant AI data center clusters also need ultra-fast networking and interconnects so all those GPUs and servers can function as a single system. Marvell is one of the companies positioned to supply that connective tissue:

  • Custom AI chips and ASICs for hyperscalers
  • High-speed networking chips that connect servers and GPUs

  • Optical and copper interconnects that move data inside and between AI clusters

  • Ethernet switches

  • Storage and memory-controller chips

  • Data-center, telecom, enterprise, auto, and carrier infrastructure silicon

Also notable at Computex 2026 was SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, who told reporters that his memory chip company plans to double its wafer capacity over the next five years.

"We are going to double the whole capacity over the next five years ... there are a lot of obstacles and hurdles, but we will get over them and expand," Chey told reporters.

SK Hynix remains one of the top players in the AI memory chip market, holding 58% of the global HBM market in the first quarter, well ahead of Samsung and Micron, which each held 21%, according to Counterpoint Research.

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The broader takeaway is that AI demand is expanding the club of trillion-dollar market companies, with the latest Bloomberg data showing about 15 companies.

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