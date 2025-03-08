"Putting American Citizens First Again": SBA Closing Satellite Offices In Six Sanctuary Cities

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will relocate six regional offices, including Seattle, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, and New York City, from "sanctuary cities" that do not cooperate with federal immigration enforcement, according to MyNorthwest.

Administrator Kelly Loeffler said in a news release Thursday: “Over the last four years, the record invasion of illegal aliens has jeopardized both the lives of American citizens and the livelihoods of American small business owners, who have each become victims of Joe Biden’s migrant crime spree.”

“Under President Trump, the SBA is committed to putting American citizens first again – starting by ensuring that zero taxpayer dollars go to fund illegal aliens.”

The MyNorthwest article says that the SBA will also implement a new policy requiring citizenship verification on loan applications to ensure applicants are legally eligible.

The release continues: “Today, I am pleased to announce that this agency will cut off access to loans for illegal aliens and relocate our regional offices out of sanctuary cities that reward criminal behavior.”

“We will return our focus to empowering legal, eligible business owners across the United States – in partnership with the municipalities who share this administration’s commitment to secure borders and safe communities.”