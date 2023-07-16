'Reduce Population': Kamala Harris Verbal Slip-Up Corrected By White House

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the conclusion of the Investing in America tour at Coppin State University in Baltimore, Md., on July 14, 2023. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

Vice President Kamala Harris mistakenly (?) suggested that one of the goals of investing in clean energy is population reduction.

"When President [Joe] Biden and I took office, we set an ambitious goal … to cut our greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 and to reach net-zero emissions by 2050," Harris told an audience at Coppin State University in Baltimore on Friday.

"When we invest in clean energy and electric vehicles and reduce population, more of our children can breathe clean air and drink clean water," she continued.

According to the official transcript, the 58-year-old Vice President meant to say 'pollution,' not 'population.'

🚨 CLEAN UP ON AISLE KAMALA https://t.co/vlUHM6vmxC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 14, 2023

More via the Epoch Times;

Ms. Harris spoke at the event to address the Environmental Protection Agency’s $20 billion investment program across two grant competitions under the Biden administration’s Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund that aims to spark clean energy investments across the country.

After clips of Ms. Harris’s verbal miscue emerged online, social media users and a number of Republican figures seized on the error to suggest the Biden administration was publicly calling to reduce the population in the United States.

Responding to Ms. Harris’ verbal slip-up in a Twitter post, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) asked the vice president what exactly she meant by reducing the population.

“Abortion? Assisted suicide? Or what means are you suggesting to reduce population in order to help public health?” Ms. Greene wrote.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), meanwhile, warned his followers on Twitter, asking: “Are you the population she wants to reduce?”

“Kamala Harris admits she wants to reduce the population for environmental reasons,” Ohio state Sen. Michael Rull said in a post on Twitter. “That’s not just anti-American. That’s anti-human.”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk also commented on the vice president’s mix-up of the phrase, tweeting: “We need to increase population.”

Reducing population is 🥜



We need to increase population — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 15, 2023

And once again, Kamala screws the pooch.