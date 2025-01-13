Rep. Pramila Jayapal Uses LA Wildfires To Attack Corporations, Insulting Those Who Lost Jobs By The Destruction

The always thoughtful, clearheaded and logical Democrat 'squad member' U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal is under fire this week for mocking victims of the Los Angeles wildfire.

It's another sad 'par for the course' incident for the far left, who has become so attached to identity politics and toxic ideology that even after getting trounced on November 4th, they can't seem to see that when one finger points out, there more point back at them.

Rather than focus on the victims and solutions of the devastating fire, Jayapal took the tragedy as a cue to spew anti-capitalist climate change rhetoric on social media, according to KTTH.

“Corporations got us into this mess, but even they can’t escape the devastating reality of climate change," she wrote on X after posting video of a McDonald’s engulfed in flames in Los Angeles County.

KTTH nailed it, stating: "Think about it — while Rep. Pramila Jayapal is busy crafting a pithy X post to rack up likes, real people are losing their jobs, homes and livelihoods. Families who relied on that McDonald’s for a paycheck now face an uncertain future. But hey, at least she got to make her climate change joke, right? So much for pretending to care about the working class. She’s too busy using their misery for political points."

Influencer Oli London responded: “So distasteful and inappropriate as always, but you are used to stooping low. There are thousands of people fleeing their homes because of mismanagement by California officials. The devastating reality is that Newsom, Bass and democrats failed the people of LA."

Joel Petlin, a school superintendent, added: “Remember when they were outraged that anyone could politicize a disaster while lives are being lost and thousands of homes are being destroyed by wildfires? I guess that this member of Congress didn’t get the memo.”

The KTTH report and commentary from Jason Rantz correctly notes that Jayapal's comments trivializing destruction and ruined lives reveal a lack of empathy and seriousness. By framing a burning McDonald's as poetic justice for climate change, she turns a critical issue into a smug blame game, ignoring real solutions or accountability for policymakers enabling such disasters.

Her rhetoric not only misses the mark but mocks victims, reducing their suffering to a cheap jab at corporate greed. This performative approach may seem edgy to her base but comes off as detached, cruel, and unhelpful in addressing real problems. Instead of meaningful action, Jayapal offers little more than empty theatrics.

What else would we expect from a member of 'the squad'?