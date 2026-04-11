Rep. Tim Burchett Says "Names, Dates, People And Locations" Set To Be Revealed In UFO Briefings

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) says he is looking forward to what he has seen in classified UFO briefings be made public next week.

In a clip that’s ripping across X, Stephen A. Smith asked point-blank: “You’ve said you’ve seen UFO briefings that would, quote, set the earth on fire, end quote. And you also said publicly, you’re not su*cidal. That’s a serious statement. What exactly are you being told that the American people aren’t allowed to hear, sir, about UFOs?”

Burchett responded: “I’ve been briefed and seen pictures and talked enough… If they would just release what I was briefed on just a couple weeks ago. Again, we had somebody come in there, a colleague, a friend if you will, that was basically there to disrupt. And they tried to ruffle this guy’s feathers and ask him stuff.”

Stephen A. Smith: “You’ve said you’ve seen UFO briefings that would, quote, set the earth on fire, end quote. And you also said publicly, you’re not su*cidal. That’s a serious statement. What exactly are you being told that the American people aren’t allowed to hear, sir, about… pic.twitter.com/h5xBbHCZYG — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) April 10, 2026

Burchett continued, “he named names, dates, people in the meetings, where these items, if you will, are located. It’s too much. It’s too much, sir. Too much is going on.”

He doubled down on the only man who can break the logjam: “Trump’s the guy to do it. If anybody will do it, if anybody’s a disruptor, it’s Donald J. Trump, and he will disrupt with this.”

“And I had a conversation with folks at the White House today, just about that. Hopefully some things will be coming out soon,” Burchett added.

This bombshell comes as the pattern of mysterious deaths and disappearances among top scientists with access to NASA secrets and classified programs continues to explode – exactly the kind of experts who might know “too much” about the very topics Burchett is demanding be released.

There are now 9 missing scientists tied to advanced technology and U.S. nuclear and space research. Their work overlaps closely, with connections to NASA, Los Alamos, and the defense and space research network.



At the same time, reports are emerging about a potential… pic.twitter.com/loVr6uDCoK — Ben Swann (@BenSwann_) April 10, 2026

As we reported days ago, the latest victim in the string was NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory scientist Michael David Hicks, who died under suspicious circumstances with no public cause or autopsy released. That brought the toll to nine experts tied to advanced propulsion, asteroid defense, space surveillance, and programs that blur the line between civilian NASA work and military applications.

🚨 9 top scientists have died or gone missing in less than a year.



Their work closely overlaps, tied to NASA and Los Alamos, all connected through the same defense–space research web.



The pattern is unsettling. The silence around it is even more so. pic.twitter.com/ZQF3Po443l — Kekius Maximus (@Kekius_Sage) April 8, 2026

FOX 32 Chicago interviewed Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb about the mystery. Loeb cautioned against assuming a grand coordinated plot, telling FOX: “Each of them has a different expertise, but I think it looks like these cases are unrelated… I would caution of assigning too much significance to those.”

He added, “Of course, each of these cases is a mystery that has to be resolved.” Yet even Loeb acknowledged the risks: adversarial nations could be targeting individuals involved in classified Air Force technologies or nuclear fusion programs with major national security implications.

These losses are hitting as President Trump pushes aggressively for UAP transparency – including a direct directive to declassify information on potential nonhuman technology. Burchett’s fresh comments to the White House signal that momentum is building fast under the current administration.

For years, the deep state bureaucracy has buried this information behind layers of classification, gatekeepers, and outright disruption – exactly what Burchett described in the briefing room.

Scientists and officials with firsthand knowledge of advanced propulsion, surveillance systems, and anomalous phenomena keep turning up dead or missing while the American people are kept in the dark.

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