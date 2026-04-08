Eric Swalwell About To Be Hit With 'Shocking' Number Of Sexual Harassment Allegations; Report

Authored by Debra Heine via American Greatness,

A “shocking” number of former female employees and interns are preparing to come forward to accuse Rep. Eric Swalwell (|D-Calif.) of sexual misconduct, according to a Democrat activist.

Cheyenne Hunt, a lawyer, former congressional candidate and executive director of the left-wing nonprofit Gen-Z for Change, revealed on X Sunday, that she has been working with a number of women who are in the process of sharing their accusations with major news outlets. Hunt said she knew of a separate and “much larger group” of women who are also currently in the process of sharing their stories.

Swalwell’s alleged inappropriate sexual behavior is said to be an “open secret” in Washington DC, as is his alleged practice of forcing underlings to sign nondisclosure agreements.

Hunt posted an initial video on Instagram in late March accusing Swalwell of having “a known history of being predatory towards women.” She cited a woman who told her: “You know Eric Swalwell has slept with many of his interns and makes them all sign NDAs so they don’t speak up, right? And when I was 19 he tried hitting on me and sliding into my DMs and I have so many other friends that have similar experiences with him.”

Hunt said the allegation was “not an anomaly” but “part of a pattern.”

After that video was posted, she said a “pretty shocking” number of “credible” women came forward with more stories and she connected them “with the investigative reporting teams who have been working on breaking this for years.”

“Anyone who has been in DC for five minutes knows this,” said Democrat campaign advisor Bri Gillis on X. “It’s actually wild it took this long.”

Hunt said Gillis’ “sentiment” was “widely shared among folks” she’d spoken with.

“Not only are people unsurprised, but many of them have been able to send impacted women our way,” she wrote.

“I got involved because the first victim who approached me is a close friend, but when I saw that there were others who’s experiences fit the same pattern of manipulation and abuse of power, I knew I couldn’t stay silent,” Hunt wrote in her lengthy X thread.

Some of the allegations allegedly concern direct messages and Snapchat messages that range “from uncomfortable comments to potentially criminal conduct.”

Hunt claimed that Swalwell routinely targeted “employees, interns, and fans” and acted “as a mentor just to exploit that power.”

She added that the women have “secured pro bono legal representation” and are “in the process of sharing information with reporters and ensuring that they are physically and legally safe.”

“That process takes time,” she emphasized.

Hunt added that she knows Swalwell’s team “is aware of my video and the other creators talking about” the allegations, but she has not yet “been served with legal paperwork” or received a “cease and desist.”

Swalwell has been a member of the House since 2013 and was accused of having an affair with a suspected Chinese spy on his 2014 campaign staff. U.S. Intel officials said at the time that his alleged relations with the spy were part of an extensive political intelligence operation run by China between 2011 and 2015. The Democrat reportedly severed ties with Fang Fang in 2015 after being briefed by U.S. intelligence officials. The alleged affair was made public in 2020.

Then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) booted Swalwell off the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) in January 2023, largely over the alleged affair.

“Eric Swalwell cannot get a security clearance in the public sector. Why would we ever give him a security clearance in the secrets to America? So, I will not allow him to be on Intel,” McCarthy said at the time.

The FBI, under Director Kash Patel, is reportedly preparing to release investigative files related to Swalwell’s past interactions with the spy Christine Fang (also known as Fang Fang).

New York City Council Member Vickie Paladino maintained on X that the media is complicit for keeping the profusion of allegations quiet.

“The thing about all these Eric Swalwell revelations is that ALL of them were known for years,” Paladino wrote. “But the media worked with the Democrat establishment to keep them quiet as long as Swalwell was useful.”

Now, because the California governor race has become a fiasco that might actually lead to a Republican winning unless a couple of Dems drop out to consolidate the vote, he needs to go. And like clockwork, here comes the orchestrated campaign of sexual harassment claims to end his career. To be sure, Swalwell is garbage and deserves everything bad that’s coming to him. But it’s just amazing how the Democrats can just push a button and the machinery of the media and legal system just springs into action to eject someone from the party. This is a guy who was caught sleeping with a Chinese spy for years, with actual evidence that he compromised national security in the process, and he remained completely protected and elevated as a major national figure. But as soon as the math stops working on the CA governor race, it all collapses underneath him. Wild stuff.

X influencer “Bad Hombre” posted a graphic accusing Swalwell of being “a serial projector,” that is, someone who attributes his own unacceptable thoughts, feelings, flaws, impulses and behavior to other people.

Swalwell, incredibly, is the leading Democrat contender in the crowded race for California’s governor, with 13.7 percent of the vote in the RealClearPolitics poll average. Republican Steve Hilton currently leads the pack with 14.7 percent.

Third place contender, Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco (R), is now calling for Swalwell to drop out of California Governor’s race.

“He’s NOT going to survive this. This is not going to be good,” Bianco told conservative podcaster Benny Johnson. “He should probably just drop out and save his family.”

Swalwell’s press X account posted on Monday, “Has anyone checked in on Chad Bianco today?”

The sheriff replied: “Just praying for any and every female who’s ever had to be in the presence of Eric Swalwell.”

Update:

Swalwell’s campaign responded to Hunt’s allegations Tuesday evening, fiercely denying any sexual misconduct towards former staffers or interns.

“This false, outrageous rumor is being spread 27 days before an election begins by flailing opponents who have sadly teamed up with MAGA conspiracy theorists because they know Eric Swalwell is the frontrunner in this race,” Micah Beasley, a spokesperson for Swalwell, told the New York Post.