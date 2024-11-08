Restructuring Underway At Soros Fund Management As Hong Kong Office To Shut 

An administrative restructuring is underway at Soros Fund Management, founded by billionaire George Soros in the 1970s, as it plans to shutter its Hong Kong office, according to a Bloomberg report. Although the exact reasons were not disclosed, this move comes just days after Soros' son, Alex Soros, through the family's Open Society Foundations, wasted tens of millions of dollars backing the biggest Democrat loser in a generation: Kamala Harris.

The New York-based investment firm, best known for its $10 billion trade against the British pound in 1992, explained in an emailed statement that its Asia investments will now be managed by traders in its New York and London offices. The firm added that it will continue allocating capital to managers in Japan, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

Bloomberg reporters working on the story could not obtain further comment from the investment firm.

A key question remains: Why is Soros Fund Management shrinking its Asian physical footprint? Bad china bets?

This administrative restructuring at the investment firm comes months after a major restructuring occurred within OSF over the summer. OSF reportedly laid off over 40% of its workforce worldwide and implemented a new operating model.

Even with all this restructuring, the philanthropic organizations controlled by the Soros family, with Alex Soros somewhere at the helm—and even further off the reservation than his father—wasted a lot of daddy's money on supporting the biggest Democratic loser in a generation: Harris-Walz. This historic loss will be detrimental to the Soros family and far-left Davos elite, who push nation-wrecking globalist policies. The tide has turned.