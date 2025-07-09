Retail Drives Nvidia To Become World's First $4 Trillion Market Cap Company

For the first time ever, a company has achieved a market capitalization of $4 trillion. And that company is none other than Nvidia...

Source: Bloomberg

After plunging by over $1 trillion during the Liberation Day chaos (and DeepSeek), NVDA has soared back by over $1.5 trillion from the May lows to reach a 4 handle for the first time, surging past MSFT.

If they can finish the day at or above $160.46, Nvidia would pass the record $3.915 trillion closing market capitalization that Apple reached in late December.

NVDA topped $1 trillion market cap for the first time in June 2023, and passed $2 trillion for the first time in Feb 2024.

The $3 trillion market cap level was first surpassed by NVDA in June 2024.

The biggest driver behind this resurgence is Retail investors...

Shares rose more than 170% in 2024, building on their 2023 gain of about 240%

The stock is up 22% this year, a rally that has added about $700 billion to its valuation.